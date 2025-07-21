Nanny on Östermalm
Are you passionate about working with children, inspiring them, and creating valuable memories through presence and play?
Of course, you have several years of experience working with children, for example in preschool, after-school programs, as an au pair, sports coach, or private nanny. You are naturally responsible, curious, sincere, and want to have real fun at work.
We are now looking for someone to work full-time with an 8-month-old girl (8am-4pm / 9am-5pm). You should have prior experience with children of the same age, be attentive, present, creative, and stable.
You are honest and open, have experience working with infants, are responsible, and have a warm, joyful presence. You need to be available for at least 12 months from the start, until spring 2026.
We review applications on a rolling basis. Please apply only via our form at: https://www.anglavakt.se/#jobba-hos-oss-section
