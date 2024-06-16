Nagelteknolog söker
2024-06-16
We at JK Nails Kongahalla offer everything in nail care with high quality. We who work here are experienced therapists. You must have a burning interest in nail care but be interested in the variety of treatments we offer. The salon offers treatments such as manicures, pedicures, nail extensions, permanent varnishing, etc. Experience is a merit. We are looking for an experienced nail technologist for our salon. We would like for you to have a couple of years of work experience and know gel nails, pedicures and manicures.
The duties also include cleaning the store.
You must be a trained nail technologist, as well as have experience with gel build-up.
We are looking for you who are orderly, forward thinking, ambitious and social.
Knowledge of Vietnamese is an advantage. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-09-30
E-post: jknailsab@gmail.com Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare JK Nails Kongahälla AB
(org.nr 559081-3753)
Kongahälla Shopping center (visa karta
)
442 41 KUNGÄLV Arbetsplats
JK Nails i Kungälv Kontakt
Trung Kien Nguyen jknailsab@gmail.com 0793473589 Jobbnummer
8751454