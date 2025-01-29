MYP Music Teacher (temporary/substitute position) 80%
2025-01-29
Job description
This position is an 80% MYP (ages 11-16) teaching position in the subject of Music.
The position is a temporary/substitute position and will commence on March 14th and finish on June 13th 2025.
The working language and language of instruction at ISLK is English.
The application must be written in English to be considered.
Candidate selection and interviews will be held continuously during the recruitment process.
In this position you will
- Teach MYP Music to different year groups in the MYP programme
- Work in alignment with the standards and practices of the IB MYP framework
- Role model the IB learner profile, mission statement, and the school vision
Qualification and experience
- Certified and trained Middle Years teacher (ages 11-16) in the subject of Music
- High proficiency in English: fluent in speaking, reading and writing
- Experience of working with inclusive practices/inclusive education
- Proven strengths in collaboration
- Demonstrated leadership skills in the classroom
- Proven experience using and digital tools to enhance learning opportunities
- Excellent collaborative, organizational and communication skills
Desired qualification and experience
- Qualifications to teach other MYP subjects
- IB training
- Previous IB MYP, DP or PYP teaching experience
- Experience of working in a multicultural and multilingual community
- Knowledge of other languages
Our offer to you
- A true international setting with colleagues and students from all over the world
- A stimulating work environment with motivated students
- A knowledgeable, caring, supportive and professional team of colleagues
- Continuous professional development of high quality, both inside and outside of school, nationally, as well as internationally
- An outstanding network of IB colleagues and professional pathways to work all over the world
- Well-equipped and resourced facilities in a beautiful environment
- A supportive, knowledgeable and approachable leadership team and learning support team
As an employee in Lund Municipality, you are offered a range of benefits focused on balance, support, and health. Lund Municipality is a large organization with many opportunities for employee development. As an employee, you also gain access to our benefits portal where you can easily view and manage your benefitshttps://lund.se/arbete-och-lediga-jobb/sa-ar-det-att-arbeta-med-oss/det-har-ger-vi-dig-som-medarbetare
About Us
ISLK - International School of Lund is an IB World School authorized to teach the IB Early Years Programme, Primary Years Programme and the Middle Years Programme. The school works in close collaboration with Katedralskolan where the IB Diploma Programme is offered. ISLK is a growing school and has approximately 400 students at the moment. More information about the school can be found at: https://lund.varbi.com/center/tool/position/672086/edit/tab:2/www.lund.se/islk
ISLK is a part of or Administration Education with approximately 1200 employees We equip students for the future - with the aim that each student should reach their full potential as a human being and citizen.
In order to work with children or students in a preschool or school setting, you need to be able to present a verifiable extract from the criminal record database.
Månadslön Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-02-12
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "2025/99". Omfattning
Detta är ett deltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Lunds kommun
(org.nr 212000-1132) Arbetsplats
Utbildningsförvaltningen Kontakt
Darrell Piper darrell.piper2@lund.se +463598674
9132716