Senior Applied AI Analyst
Northmill Bank AB / Datajobb / Stockholm Visa alla datajobb i Stockholm
2026-07-29
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Northmill Bank AB i Stockholm
, Solna
eller i hela Sverige
We want to create a different kind of banking and shopping experience. Northmill was founded in 2006 and the main office is in Stockholm and Engineering Center site located in Poland.
Grab this opportunity to be a part of us and our journey!
The scope of your role:
As a Senior Applied AI Analyst, you will work across business departments and product engineering teams to discover, analyse and validate high-value opportunities for process automation.
This role combines business and process analysis with hands-on AI prototyping and a solid understanding of software engineering. You will work directly with process owners and operational teams to understand how work is performed today, identify bottlenecks and repetitive activities, assess the potential value of improvements, and turn the most promising opportunities into testable AI-enabled solutions.
You will actively search for opportunities rather than wait for predefined requirements. Once an idea is validated, you will work with Product Engineers and the AI Platform team to shape the production approach and transfer ownership to the relevant product team.
You will be responsible for:
Working with process owners and business teams to understand and map existing processes
Identifying bottlenecks, manual work and opportunities for AI-assisted or automated workflows
Translating business problems into clear use cases, requirements and testable hypotheses
Assessing business value, feasibility, data readiness, operational risk and required controls
Building and validating lightweight prototypes, independently or together with engineering teams
Defining success metrics, acceptance criteria and evaluation scenarios
Recommending whether a process should be assisted, partially automated or fully automated
Supporting Product Engineers in moving validated solutions toward production
Embedding with product teams when needed to support implementation, adoption and knowledge transfer
Sharing reusable patterns and providing feedback to the AI Platform Team
You will work with:
Amazon Bedrock, Amazon Quick and other foundation-model platforms
Agentic workflows and tool-based integrations
Company data, documents and internal systems
REST APIs and event-driven integrations
• NET, C# and TypeScript
Modern AI development and prototyping tools such as Claude Code, Cursor and GitHub Copilot
Required qualifications:
5+ years of commercial experience in software engineering, business analysis, process automation, AI engineering or a related role
Strong ability to analyse, map and improve business processes
Experience working directly with process owners, operational teams and business stakeholders
Ability to turn unclear business problems into structured use cases, requirements and experiments
Hands-on experience building or contributing to AI-enabled prototypes or automation workflows
Strong product mindset and focus on measurable business outcomes
Solid understanding of software engineering, APIs and system integrations
Understanding of AI security, privacy and operational risks
Preferred qualifications:
Experience with Amazon Bedrock, Amazon Quick or similar services
Experience with process mining, workflow engines or business-process redesign
Experience with agent tools, MCP or AI-enabled integrations
Experience with document extraction, classification or knowledge-based AI solutions
Experience supporting a solution from discovery through production handover
Experience in banking, fintech or another regulated industry
About you?
You're a creative and curious person with a genuine passion for software development. Like us, you love learning, staying up to date with the latest tech trends, and writing clean, high-quality code.
You're comfortable sharing your thoughts, raising problems early, and contributing to thoughtful solutions. You thrive in a team environment and have experience working in an Agile setup.
As we're a multicultural team, strong proficiency in English is required. Fluency in Swedish will be a great asset.
We offer:
A fantastic office in a prime Stockholm location with great spaces and views.
An independent role with the opportunity to make a real impact.
Great opportunities for professional development.
Support for sporting activities (a SEK 5,000 wellness allowance).
Life insurance.
Breakfast and fruit in the office every day, plus a Friday afternoon coffee break.
Regular after-work get-togethers on Fridays and celebrations of successes in the office.
About Northmill Bank
A Swedish bank with the heart in the technique. 2.500 merchants. 600.000 end users. over 300 employees in 3 different countries, including Engineering Center hiring c.a. 90 experienced engineers. The goal? To improve financial life by being digital, yet personal.
Apply today and be a part of Northmill! Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2027-01-25 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "teamtailor-8143642-2121839". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Northmill Bank AB
(org.nr 556709-4866), https://careers.northmill.com
Regeringsgatan 20 (visa karta
)
111 53 STOCKHOLM Arbetsplats
Northmill Bank Jobbnummer
10015324