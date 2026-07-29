Senior Spare Parts Pricing Analyst
Husqvarna AB / Maskinreparatörsjobb / Jönköping Visa alla maskinreparatörsjobb i Jönköping
2026-07-29
, Aneby
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, Vaggeryd
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Do you have strong analytical skills and a passion for turning data into actionable pricing strategies? Are you motivated by working in a global environment where you influence business decisions through insights and advanced analytics?
We are now looking for a Senior Spare Parts Pricing Analyst to strengthen our Spare Parts Pricing team.
About the Role
In this role, you act as a senior specialist within pricing analytics and are part of the existing Spare Parts Pricing team, working closely with the Pricing Manager and Pricing Analyst. Reporting to the Senior Manager for Spare Parts, you will be a key contributor to data-driven pricing decisions across global markets. You will analyze large datasets, develop pricing recommendations, and support the establishment and execution of global—and where relevant—local pricing.
You will work closely with local markets and internal stakeholders, contributing to improved pricing methodologies, stronger data foundations, optimized margins, and more effective price processes. For example, you will advise more dynamic, more frequent, and better followed-up pricing approaches.
Key responsibilities
Own advanced pricing analytics and generate insights based on market and pricing data
Translate analyses into proposals for optimized pricing processes, including more dynamic, frequent, and effective price adjustments
Support the establishment and execution of global, and where relevant local, pricing processes to secure the right price logic and maximize margins
Analyze and follow up on local price levels and support the execution of price revisions to close the feedback loop
Secure value-based pricing in local market context, utilizing competition benchmarking and simulation capabilities.
Enable adoption of pricing tools (e.g., PriceEdge) and analytical ways of working across local teams
Drive cost and margin optimization through data analysis and recommendations
Ensure high data quality and maintain pricing analytics standards and processes
Collaborate cross-functionally to align pricing activities with overall business objectives and continuous improvements within the pricing function
Scope of the Role
You will operate with a good level of independence, supported by clear frameworks, focusing on advanced analysis, pricing recommendations, and process execution. As part of the Spare Parts Pricing team, you will support local teams in various aspects of pricing, including adopting pricing tools, improving analytical capabilities and executing price revisions.
Location
Stockholm, Huskvarna or Jonsered.
How we work
We believe the best ideas happen when we're connected. We spend most of our time together in the office, creating space for collaboration, creativity, and fast decision-making. This helps us maintain a strong culture, supports learning and development, and ensures everyone has access to the people and resources they need to thrive.
Development
At Husqvarna we strive to have a work environment that is inclusive and diverse, where we believe that our differences are our strengths. Our winning culture is important to us, which is why we go by the beliefs: We're Bold, We're Dedicated and We Care.
Your Profile
You bring a strong analytical mindset combined with the ability to influence and collaborate across functions. You are comfortable working with data, challenging existing approaches, and driving improvements that create business value.
We believe you bring several of the following:
Experience in pricing, business analytics, commercial finance, or aftersales.
Experience working with large datasets and relevant analytical tools (e.g. Excel, BI platforms, SaaS applications...)
Ability to collaborate with and influence stakeholders, and drive adoption of new pricing approaches.
Solid understanding of pricing logic, margin structures, and basic elasticity concepts.
Ability to navigate cross-functional collaboration and balance competing priorities.
Relevant university degree or equivalent
Your application
Does this sound interesting? Please apply as soon as possible, as we review applications on an ongoing basis. We do not accept applications via e-mail due to GDPR regulations.
For more information about the position, please contact Hiring Manager – Simon Nordlund, Senior Manager Global Parts & Accessories, at simon.nordlund@husqvarnagroup.com
For questions regarding the recruitment process, please contact Talent Acquisition Partner – Katarina Engberg at katarina.engberg@husqvarnagroup.com
Processing of personal data
When you send in your application we will process your personal data. In case we choose to proceed with your application, we will ask you to verify your identity before giving you a job offer. Further background checks may be conducted where relevant.
For more information about how we process your personal data, who we may share it with and what rights you have, please see our privacy notice.
About Husqvarna
We're one of the world's oldest start-ups — and we're just getting started. At Husqvarna Group, innovation is in our DNA. With over 330 years of heritage and a passion for pioneering technology, we design and deliver world class products and solutions for forest, park, garden and construction care. From robotic lawn mowers to cutting-edge chainsaws and sustainable battery systems, we're shaping the future — and we want you to be part of it Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-08-22 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Husqvarna AB
(org.nr 556000-5331)
Drottninggatan 2 (visa karta
)
561 82 HUSKVARNA Jobbnummer
10015337