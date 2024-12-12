Multilingual Service Desk Analyst to CGI in the Philippines
2024-12-12
Are you ready to embark on an exciting journey and take your career to new heights? If so, we have an exciting opportunity waiting for you in the heart of Manila. Now you have the chance to become a part of our client CGI 's success story-where your ideas and actions make a difference. This is a recruitment for a full-time permanent position, starting as soon as possible. Don 't hesitate, apply today!
Main location (Onsite): Philippines, Metropolitan Manila, Taguig
Employment Type: Full Time
Position Description:
Multilingual Service Desk Analyst
• Dutch
Want to expand your experience in one of the world 's largest IT and business consulting services firms?
What you can expect from CGI:
While technology is at the heart of our client 's digital transformation, we understand that people are at the heart of business success.
When you join CGI, you become a trusted advisor, collaborating with colleagues and clients to bring forward actionable insights that deliver meaningful and sustainable outcomes. We call our employees "members" because they are CGI shareholders and owners, and, as owners, we enjoy working and growing together to build a company we are proud of. This has been our Dream since 1976, and it has brought us to where we are today-one of the world 's largest independent providers of IT and business consulting services.
At CGI, we recognize the richness that diversity brings. We strive to create a work culture where everyone belongs, and we collaborate with clients in building more inclusive communities. As an equal opportunity employer, we empower all our members to succeed and grow. If you require an accommodation at any point during the recruitment process, please let us know. We will be happy to assist.
About the role:
As a Multilingual Service Desk Analyst, your primary role involves resolving customer issues with a strong focus on exceptional customer service, problem-solving, technical reasoning, and independent judgment to ensure customer satisfaction. You will handle user inquiries and requests through telephone, email, and case tracking systems with professionalism, speed, and precision. Collaboration with local management, colleagues, and clients of all levels is crucial to ensure prompt resolution of customer requests.
• Resolve issues utilizing excellent customer service skills, problem solving skills, technical thinking/reasoning skills, and a high level of individual judgment to ensure outcomes of customer satisfaction.
• Receive and respond to user inquiries and requests via telephone, email, case tracking system professionally and with speed, accuracy and proficiency.
• To work in partnership with local management, colleagues and clients at all levels to ensure requests are resolved to the satisfaction of the customer.
• Develop a comprehensive understanding and mastery of all tools.
• Remain updated on products, policy, procedure and other important operational issues.
• Maintain quality standards in accordance with agreed metrics.
• Ensure that all quality deficiencies are corrected in a timely manner for activities in your function.
• To submit necessary service delivery reports.
• Ensure feedback is given to staff manager if process improvement measures can be implemented.
• Other ad hoc assignments
Required qualifications to be successful in this role:
• Proficient in written and verbal communication in the English language and at least one of the below mentioned languages.
• Keen attention to detail.
• Proficient computer and technical skills.
• Solid analytical and problem-solving skills.
• Good process mapping ability.
• Used to working in high pace environments.
• Proactive, service minded and able to multi-task.
• Good communication skills
• Background in IT or Finance or HR is a plus.
Language skills:
• English
• Dutch
Sounds interesting?
Looking forward to your application! We process applications continuously, and the position may be filled before the final application deadline. Ersättning
