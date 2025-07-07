Msca Postdoc At Cosaxs
Lunds Universitet / Fysikjobb / Lund Visa alla fysikjobb i Lund
2025-07-07
, Lomma
, Staffanstorp
, Burlöv
, Kävlinge
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Lunds Universitet i Lund
, Malmö
, Höör
, Klippan
, Helsingborg
eller i hela Sverige
Lund University was founded in 1666 and is repeatedly ranked among the world's top universities. The University has around 47 000 students and more than 8 800 staff based in Lund, Helsingborg and Malmö. We are united in our efforts to understand, explain and improve our world and the human condition.
Lund University welcomes applicants with diverse backgrounds and experiences. We regard gender equality and diversity as a strength and an asset.
THIS POSITION is based at the CoSAXS beamline, a SAXS/WAXS beamline at MAX IV, catering to a broad user community in Soft Matter and Life Science.
• For information on the beamline, see: CoSAXS
Description of the AMBER project
This post-doctoral position is part of AMBER, Advanced Multiscale Biological imaging using European Research infrastructures, which will address scientific and sectoral gaps in biological imaging ranging from molecular, through cellular, to tissue, organ and organism levels of organisation, and is coordinated by LINXS Institute of advanced Neutron and X-ray Science.
AMBER is funded by the EU Marie Skodowska-Curie (MSCA) COFUND scheme. Around 20 postdocs will be recruited in the 4th call 2025. Each fellowship lasts 36 months. For more information, visit https://www.euraxess.se/jobs/341970
The interviews will start in November 2025. For more information about AMBER, application and evaluation process, visit: ambercofund.eu
Minimum Qualification requirements are:
Maximum 8 years after a doctoral degree (PhD)
At least 1 original publication in a peer-reviewed journal
A background in the relevant methods
Complete application package submitted through the AMBER portal (including CV and detailed research plan)
Strict compliance with the MSCA mobility rule that the researcher must not have resided or carried out his/her main activity (work, studies, etc.) in the host organisation's country for more than twelve months in the three years immediately prior to the call deadline
Each project will have additional specific requirements candidates have to fulfill, check what these are before you apply.
Instructions on how to apply
For more information and documents/templates/europass link, visit https://www.ambercofund.eu/for-applicants.
Incomplete applications will not be considered. If you are interested in applying for more positions (max. 3) you need to make a full application for each individual position. Applications shall be written in English and in PDF format.
1. A CV (europass format) exported to PDF to use in your application
2. A detailed research plan including secondments (candidates can suggest more than the mandated secondment), schools and conferences as well as a templated budget plan. The research plan should be concise, 3 pages, including 1/3 page of summary/abstract.
Additional texts to include in the PDF are:
3. Letter of Commitment from any additional secondment partners the candidate wishes to bring onboard
4. Evidence of English proficiency (minimum CEFR B22, also checked at interview)
5. A draft Individual Career Development Plan (ICDP)
6. Two reference letters
7. Any additional documents to support the application
8. Ethical questionnaire (HE ethics checklist + research ethics commitment)
9. A candidate can apply for up to 3 positions. A list with order of preference of positions should be sent to: amber@linxs.se
THIS PROJECT: Development of microfluidics on the CoSAXS beamline.
Small-angle X-ray scattering (SAXS) combined with microfluidics has emerged as a powerful tool for studying biomolecular interactions, nanoparticle assembly, and other structural changes in real time. Microfluidic devices enable precise control over rapid mixing, optimised sample consumption, dilution, and nanoscale monitoring of molecular interactions, e.g. for protein folding studies, drug screening, and soft matter research.
Work tasks
The main task is to conduct research and develop independence as a researcher. User support at CoSAXS is also included (max 33% of working hours). The position includes the opportunity for further training and courses in consultation with the PI. You will focus on the development of online microfluidic technology. The development will be driven by biomedical (protein aggregation & amyloid systems, lipid nanoparticle assembly), soft matter and industrial (polymer synthesis, emulsions, hydrogels, self assembly) applications. The successful applicant will be a highly motivated individual with a strong academic background in the physical sciences and will be expected to work closely with both beamline scientists and scientists from the user community whose projects require this unique technological combination.
Detailed description of the work tasks:
Responsible for improving, designing, planning, and performing experiments, with participation of colleagues/collaborators
Responsible for designing, planning, and performing SAXS/WAXS analysis
The project is in collaboration with international partners, active interaction as a team member is expected
Support of relevant user beamtime, i.e. collaborators
Disseminate results at relevant meetings and through articles
Qualifications required for the project:
PhD in a relevant science area
Proven expertise in SAXS/WAXS
Proven experience in the use and development of microfluidics measurements for synchrotron SAXS/WAXS experiments
Documented expertise in data analysis using scripting (ideally python-based)
Experience carrying out SAXS/WAXS experiments at large scale facilities
Working experience with soft matter and/or protein systems including sample preparation for SAXS measurements
Ability to work independently and take initiatives
Strong social and communication skills
Good command of written and spoken English
Qualifications of merit:
Knowledge of time-resolved measurement and related data analysis
Experience writing beamtime proposals
Experience in Python programming
MAX IV is a Swedish national large-scale research infrastructure hosted by Lund University. It provides scientists from Sweden and abroad, with intense x-rays and state-of-the-art instrumentation for research in areas such as engineering, physics, structural biology, chemistry and nanotechnology. Its 16 beamlines receive up to 2 000 scientists annually, conducting ground-breaking experiments in materials and life sciences using the brilliant X-rays.
We kindly decline all sales and marketing contacts. Ersättning
Monthly salary Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-09-08 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "PA2025/2210". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Lunds Universitet
(org.nr 202100-3211) Arbetsplats
Lund University, MAX IV Kontakt
Ann Terry ann.terry@maxiv.lu.se +46703264498 Jobbnummer
9421115