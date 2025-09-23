MSc Thesis project Spillway aerator flow & optimization CFD studies
2025-09-23
Company Description
Power Climate Smarter living - that's our purpose. We are looking for the brightest students to make this happen. Together you will contribute to a fossil free future. You will have a unique position to contribute to our purpose. All we ask from you is to use your Superpowers and share your energy to help us achieve our goal.
Job Description
About the thesis
The project is hosted by Vattenfall R&D.
Thesis background/subject/assignment - A dam spillway is arguably the most critical structure for ensuring dam safety. It must discharge floodwaters without compromising its structural integrity, meaning the waterway must withstand the dynamic forces of flood flows. Even minor deficiencies can impair its ability to function properly. Nevertheless, damage can occur-sometimes unexpectedly-even under normal operating conditions and without exposure to extreme floods. Such deterioration may result from concrete cracking, evolving operational demands, or a combination of several factors.
To restore functionality when damages occur or prevent potential damage in an existing spillway, it is essential to introduce an appropriate countermeasure in the form of an aerator. The flow characteristics are however affected by the aerator layout and optimization is necessary. In terms of air supply, air pressure changes, air concentration etc, the project aims to evaluate the behaviors of modified aerator configurations.
Thesis goal/purpose - The project aims to achieve the following goals.
(1) To simulate spillway flows and identify the basic flow features.
(2) To devise remedial measures to stop development of the damages or prevent potential damages to occur.
(3) To simulate two-phase air-water flow characteristics with the countermeasures.
(4) to examine/optimize aerator configurations and make comparisons.
This assignment is for one student or two.
Execution
With an existing or hypothetical dam in the background, the study is executed with the help of CFD modeling in ANSYS FLUENT. Representative flow cases and potential aerator layouts are evaluated in the modeling. The geometrical and flood data are provided by the supervisor at Vattenfall R&D.
The student(s) will benefit from the project in several aspects.
To get familiar with the ongoing work with dam safety and dam upgrade projects in the country
To learn about hydraulic model tests
To learn the fundamental knowledge of CFD
To develop CFD skills for simulations of spillway flows
To get acquainted with countermeasures against chute damages
The project consists of the following aspects.
Background and literature review
Data collection
Learning of CFD modeling techniques
Design of countermeasures
CFD simulations and result analyses
Report writing
Qualifications
Your profile
We are looking for a student to join our journey towards a fossil free future. You are soon to be graduated from your academic studies. You also identify yourself with our principles: active, open, positive and safe.
Education - proper background is university education in civil (hydraulic) engineering, engineering physics or similar disciplines.
Scope - the project corresponds to a 30 hp diploma work.
Fluent written English
Strong interests in hydropower, hydraulic engineering and dam safety.
The time of execution should be within four (4) months, completed during 2026.
Additional Information
Start of assignment - January 2026 or by agreement
Location - Älvkarleby or by agreement
Application - documents to be submitted include your official transcript of course records, CV and cover letter explaining your interest for hydropower. You should also have an examiner when you apply (specify the examiner's contact info in the letter).
Deadline - application deadline is 2025-10-31. However, applications are reviewed on a rolling basis, and the position may be filled as soon as a suitable candidate is found. Therefore, it's recommended not to wait until the deadline to apply-your opportunity may be gone by then.
Contact person & supervisor at Vattenfall is James Yang (james.yang@vattenfall.com
, phone 070-2723 200). Inquiry can be made by phone.
