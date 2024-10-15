MS D365 Customer Service Developer
We are now looking for a Microsoft Dynamics 365 Customer Service Developer on the behalf of our client.
About the position:
Working out of our newly established product organization, you will be part of the Microsoft Dynamics Customer service based dedicated multi-disciplinary product team and contributing as a core developer, collaborating with other Product Teams delivering inter connected products.
You will be a member of the Dynamics 365 customer service Product team, and plays an important role in our Continuous Integration/Deployment (CI/CD) strategy and is responsible for the affiliated infrastructure development team and supporting development of CS customization and configuration, integration, deployment, and release.
Key responsibilities to achieve the assignment(s) described:
Design and develop customizations and configurations to deliver features
Actively participate on prioritization and manage the deployment of the digital products in DevOps and Agile Scrum environment
Team player, that understands the organization's larger goal and contribute actively to the team to achieve the common goal.
Comply with relevant frameworks, standards for the digital products
Actively participate in sprint planning to clarify features and user stories
Work cross-functionally with the product team to maximise the delivery of value.
Contribute to the team activities like planning, refinement, discovery, review, and retrospectives.
Must have:
Minimum 5 years of product development experience in designing and developing solutions using MS Dynamics 365 Customer service suit and power platform.
Team player with coordination skills.
Experience developing on Azure and other SaaS product
Experience in Application Lifecycle Management (ALM)
Have very good understanding on MS Dynamics Integrations
Worked on an enterprise level for several years.
Design and develop REST APIs for consuming and publishing data
Experience in Azure API Management
Design and develop integrations to external systems and services using Azure Service Bus and consuming external API:s
Experience working with coding languages such as JavaScript/Typescript and C#
Preferred:
Experience with DevOps tools to manage source control, build, quality assurance and release of Dynamics 365 solutions and integrations
Experience implementing Dynamics 365 Customer Engagement within a B2C context
Build workflows with GitHub Actions
Retail domain experience
Start: ASAP
Duration: 6 months with possible for extension
Location: Malmö
Workload: 100%
Email your application with CV and coverletter to: kontakt@linkyou.se
