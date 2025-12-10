Monitoring Manager
2025-12-10
Professional Galaxy is an IT and technology consulting company that provides highly specialized expertise in IT, software development, SAP, purchasing, electronics and mechanical design. We collaborate with experienced senior experts and deliver strategic value-creating expertise to some of Sweden's most complex and analytically demanding projects. Our focus is always on high quality, professionalism and clear, measurable results.
Professional Galaxy is looking for a Monitoring Manager on behalf of our client.
As Monitoring Manager, you will be part of a newly established Incident Management team handling major software and system incidents affecting workshop tool SWS. This system is critical for workshop operations, when SWS is down, workshops cannot perform their work, and this directly impacts our business. Your role is to ensure strong monitoring, logging, and alerting capabilities to detect issues early and support efficient incident response.
You will collaborate closely with development teams, field quality engineers, and other stakeholders to improve observability and strengthen system reliability. You will also act as Incident Manager in scheduled 24/7 on-call rotations, leading the handling and communication of critical incidents.
Main responsibilities : -Drive process improvement in incident management, with focus on monitoring capabilities. -Collaborate across teams to define monitoring needs, enhance observability, and ensure critical data availability. -Lead incident handling from detection to resolution and communication. -Analyze, prioritize, and escalate incidents as needed. -Communicate clearly with all involved stakeholders and end customers. -Conduct Root Cause Analysis and Lessons Learned sessions.
Requirements : -Incident manager experience -Experience with Datadog or comparable monitoring tools (e.g., Grafana, Prometheus). -Available to work OnCall with 24/7 support on a scheduled rotation -Language:English and Swedish mandatory
Meriting -Knowledge about electrical system and embedded systems in vehicles. -Software development experience
Full-time. Hybrid, at least 3 days/week on-site. The selection of candidates is done continuously. Good opportunities for an extension of the assignment.
A background check will be carried out before any assignment starts.
Other Information :
Start Date :2026-01-12
End Date :2026-12-31
Application Deadline : 2025-12-15 Please apply directly through our system with:
• Your updated CV
• Availability to start the assignment
In the motivation, describe why you are suitable for this assignment - refer to previous consulting assignments, employment, education and personal qualities.
