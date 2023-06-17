Mobile Developer
2023-06-17
About the job
Working as a mobile developer, you can expect a lot of diversity in your daily tasks, including coding, advising clients, and workshops with startups. You will be working closely with startups from our portfolio as well as doing missions with external clients.
Must-have requirements
6+ years of experience within software development
At least 2 years of development experience using React Native or Flutter
Experience in either Backend or Frontend development (e.g. JavaScript, Python)
Great passion and interest in mobile development
Fluent in English
People person that can lead and inspire
Nice-to-have requirements
An eye for design
Project management skills
Hands-on start-up experience Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-07-17
Detta är ett heltidsjobb.
Genvalues AB
GV Jobbnummer
7891724