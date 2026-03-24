Mobile Apps Developer
Alten Sverige AB / Elektronikjobb / Göteborg Visa alla elektronikjobb i Göteborg
2026-03-24
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We are looking for a talented and passionate Mobile Apps Software Developer specializing in Android development to join our team. Here, you'll have the chance to develop one of the world's most advanced mobile applications and the supporting systems that make it all work. You'll be at the forefront of technology, creating solutions that gain recognition in leading tech media.
WHY ALTEN?
At ALTEN, you will be part of a highly skilled team working with some of the most exciting projects in the automotive industry. We offer a culture where you can grow, challenge yourself and make a real impact in projects that shape the vehicles of tomorrow.
YOUR BACKGROUND
BSc degree in a computer-related field or equivalent work experience as a mobile apps software developer (or a passionate hobbyist developer).
Documented experience of released applications (at least one published app) or open-source projects, either independently or as part of a team.
Experience in writing testable and maintainable code.
Fluent in Kotlin with a strong understanding of the Android platform and framework.
Excellent English skills, both verbal and written.
MERITORIOUS:
Experience in C/C++ embedded development.
Experience in iOS mobile app development.
Experience in Microsoft Azure .NET development.
Experience with agile tools such as Jira, Git, and Jenkins.
Experience in software development automation.
Good knowledge of BLE technology (Bluetooth Low Energy). Ersättning
Enligt överenskommelse Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-06-30 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Alten Sverige AB
(org.nr 556420-7453) Jobbnummer
9816894