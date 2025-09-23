Minibar Associates - Sheraton Stockholm
Förvaltnings AB Tegelbacken / Servitörsjobb / Stockholm Visa alla servitörsjobb i Stockholm
2025-09-23
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Förvaltnings AB Tegelbacken i Stockholm
Step into a role that redefines excellence at the Sheraton Stockholm Hotel, a hallmark of hospitality since 1971 in the heart of Sweden's bustling capital. Aligned with our innovative owners Archer Hotel Management and Marriott International, we merge rich cultural history with modern luxury and a deep dedication to sustainability.
We are now seeking a detail-oriented Minibar Associate to join our hotel operations team and ensure our guests enjoy a seamless and memorable in-room experience.
For this role, we are looking for someone who is reliable, organized, and service-minded. You take pride in accuracy, work well independently, and enjoy contributing to smooth hotel operations. A team player at heart, you are motivated by exceeding guest expectations through attentive and efficient service.
As a Minibar Associate, you will be responsible for maintaining, restocking, and controlling the minibars in guest rooms. You will ensure that all products are presented neatly, inventory is monitored, and billing is accurate, while upholding the hotel's standards of quality and hospitality.
Main responsibilities:
Check and restock minibars in guest rooms daily according to hotel standards.
Ensure accuracy in recording consumed items for proper guest billing.
Monitor product levels and report replenishment needs to the supervisor.
Maintain cleanliness, order, and presentation of minibar areas.
Assist in inventory control, stock rotation, and monthly stock counts.
Handle guest requests in a prompt and professional manner.
Communicate effectively with housekeeping, front office, and finance to ensure smooth operations.
Follow all health, safety, and hygiene guidelines when handling food and beverages.
Qualifications:
You are a reliable and service-oriented team player who enjoys working in a fast-paced, event-focused environment.
In addition:
Previous experience in hospitality or a hotel is an advantage but not required.
Positive attitude and genuine passion for providing excellent guest service.
Ability to work flexible hours, including evenings, weekends, and holidays.
Strong teamwork and communication skills.
Comfortable with physical work, including lifting and moving items.
What We Offer:
Able to fluently communicate verbally in English. Fluency in Swedish is a plus.
Part-time position following a 6-month probation period and in accordance with the HRF collective agreement.
Chance of being part of one of the biggest renovation and re-positioning projects in Stockholm's hotel scene.
Great opportunities for career growth.
A dynamic and inclusive work environment.
Employee discounted rates at over 8,000 hotels worldwide.
Does this position sound interesting and like a good fit for you?
Selection and interviews are conducted on an ongoing basis and the position may be filled before the final application deadline, so please submit your application as soon as possible.
Join our team and play a key role in creating memorable experiences for our guests!
The Sheraton brand, established in 1937, has been synonymous with excellence in hospitality. The Sheraton Stockholm Hotel, opened in 1971 as the first international 5 star hotel in Stockholm, and it's an icon in Sweden's capital city. As part of Marriott International, Sheraton Stockholm Hotel is providing guests with thoughtful amenities, contemporary accommodation, and the best city center location. Our commitment to sustainability aligns with our owner Archer Hotel Managements ethos, making us a unique choice for conscientious travelers.
Redefining the Essence of Hospitality
We have recently started our much-anticipated renovation journey at Sheraton Stockholm. This marks the beginning of our mission to redefine the essence of hospitality. We will transform all our spaces, hotel rooms, implement new food and beverage concepts and expand our gym and wellness. As we embark on this transformation, we are seeking the best industry people to join our team.
About Archer Hotel Management
Archer Hotel Management (AHM) is the operational arm of Archer Hotel Capital (AHC), committed to pioneering sustainable management of upscale and luxury hotels in Europe. AHM is dedicated to making a 'world of difference,' empowering teams to foster entrepreneurial cultures and deliver operational excellence. Our commitment includes achieving net zero carbon emissions by 2030 and gaining third-party certification for sustainable practices. Ersättning
Fast Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-10-28 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Förvaltnings AB Tegelbacken
(org.nr 556118-3319), http://www.sheratonstockholm.com Arbetsplats
Sheraton Stockholm Hotel Kontakt
Bahar Beeta bahar.beeta@sheratonstockholm.com +468412 34 00 Jobbnummer
9521452