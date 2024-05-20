Middleware Consultant
2024-05-20
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Infosys Technologies (Sweden) AB i Stockholm
Role - Senior Consultant
Technology - Middleware
Location - Sweden
Compensation - Competitive
Job Description
Today, the corporate landscape is dynamic and the world ahead is full of possibilities! None of the amazing things we do at Infosys would be possible without an equally amazing culture, the environment where ideas can flourish and where you are empowered to move forward as far as your ideas will take you.
At Infosys, we assure that your career will never stand still, we will inspire you to build what's next and we will navigate further together. Our journey of learnability, values and trusted relationships with our clients continue to be the cornerstones of our organization and these values are upheld only because of our people.
Your role
As a Senior Consultant, you are an expert at contributing to different phases of the consulting lifecycle. You will be intensely involved in; you will define the problem, propose and refine the solution. You will also play an important role in the development, configuration and deployment of the overall solution. You will guide teams on project processes, deliverables and contribute to the proposal development, client training and internal capability-building and help detail the project scope. You will have the opportunity to shape value-adding consulting solutions that enable our clients to meet the changing needs of the global landscape.
Required
• Experience in WebLogic Administration
• Experience in Jboss, Apache, Tomcat, Spring boot, Wildfly
• Experience in Oracle HTTP server administration
• Overall IT experience of 10+ is preferred
• Design and Architecting skills are added advantage
• Should be able to lead a team of 4 to 6 team members and mentor
• Should have handled onsite client facing role
• Maintain high availability (SLAs) of the middleware applications and own completely to drive any improvements to ensure highly available, resilient middleware platform. Coordinate and collaborate with SMEs and client and other stakeholders in ensuring the same.
• Good communication and presentation skills
Preferred
Experience in handling following tasks in Middleware
• Installation, configuration and administered WebLogic, Jboss, Tomcat, Springboot & Wildfly in different environments like DEV, QA, UAT & PROD on LINUX/WINDOWS OS
• Hands on experience on WebLogic domains including machines, managed servers, node managers & clustered environments.
• Various application like WAR, JAR, EAR and J2EE deployments on managed servers and clustered environments using WLST or console & on JBOSS, Middleware
JDBC, JMS, JNDI configurations and administration
• Migration and up-gradation of WebLogic server versions
• Updating JDK versions, applying patches and installing service packs on WebLogic, JBOSS and Tomcat servers
• Experience in patching, vulnerability, version upgrade in WebLogic, jboss, Apache tomcat.
• Finding memory leaks, adjusting JVM Heap and Garbage collector parameters during performance monitoring & tuning
• Involved in Performance monitoring using Tivoli Performance Viewer.
• Load-Balancing, High Availability and Failover functionality Implementation on multiple clusters
• WebLogic Proxy plug-in configuration for Apache
• SSL and Digital certificates configuration and management
• Shell or python scripting experience for automating tasks like startup and shut down applications or schedule Cron jobs etc.
• Node manager Configurations
• Created multiple Profiles on Middleware Application server
• Configured Admin Console security on Middleware and creating users with various roles to access the Middleware admin console - users and groups
Personal
Besides the professional qualifications of the candidates we place great importance in addition to various forms personality profile. These include:
• High analytical skills
• A high degree of initiative and flexibility
• High customer orientation
• High quality awareness
• Excellent verbal and written communication skills
About Infosys
Infosys is a global leader in next-generation digital services and consulting. We enable clients in 50 countries to navigate their digital transformation. With over three decades of experience in managing the systems and workings of global enterprises, we expertly steer our clients through the many next of their digital journey. We do it by enabling the enterprise with an AI-powered core that helps prioritize the execution of change. We also empower the business with agile digital at scale to deliver unprecedented levels of performance and customer delight. Our always-on learning agenda drives their continuous improvement through building and transferring digital skills, expertise and ideas from our innovation ecosystem.
Visit www.infosys.com
to see how Infosys can help your enterprise navigate your next.
