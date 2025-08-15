Microwave Designer
We are searching for a Microwave Designer for an assignment in Gothenburg. In this role you will develop Analog Frontend design for micro-/millimeter wave solutions in MINI-LINK products (6-80 GHz). You will work together with very skilled microwave designers and often in co-operation with other teams in the company.
Responsibilities and Opportunities
• Performing Continuous Analysis and Requirement Handling
• Developing and Test High Quality Products
• Performing Trouble Shooting and Production Support
• Driving Continuous Improvements of Products and Processes
• Collaborating with Suppliers Designing Analog Frontend components
Preferred Qualifications & Experiences
• Experience in systemization, design, and test of Analog Frontend solutions (6-80 GHz)
• Experience in high frequency simulation
• Microwave instrument knowledge, measurement technique and test system development
• Script knowledge to support efficient testing
• Experience in Building practice knowledge
• Experience with design tools such as Keysight ADS, Momentum, HFSS, Cadence Allegro, MATLAB, Python
• Excellent communication skills in English, both in writing and speech.
Other
You like working with people and you have good communication skills. The team work in a lean and agile way and connected to this and believe you bring creativity and innovative ideas. A results-oriented focus and the ability to be adaptive and responsive to change are additional characteristics we value in this role. Så ansöker du
