Metrology Engineer
Lyten Ett AB / Maskiningenjörsjobb / Skellefteå Visa alla maskiningenjörsjobb i Skellefteå
2026-03-22
, Robertsfors
, Piteå
, Norsjö
, Vindeln
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, Stockholm
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Job Scope
High level purpose of function.
This roles scope is supporting quality assurance, product development, and continuous improvement by managing and developing metrology systems aligned with industry standards.
Key Responsibilities
Overall areas of responsibilities and activities. Key responsibilities include (but are not limited to)
Develop, implement, and maintain metrology systems and measurement techniques used in battery manufacturing.
Create calibration schedules and procedures to ensure equipment accuracy and compliance with ISO 9001, IATF 16949, ISO/IEC 17025, or other industry standards.
Analyze measurement data to identify trends, support root cause analysis, and drive process improvements.
Collaborate with R&D, Quality, Facility, and Manufacturing teams to define critical-to-quality (CTQ) features and tolerances.
Support Production Part Approval Process (PPAP), validation activities, and Measurement System Analysis (MSA) studies by providing accurate reports and capability studies.
Drive continuous improvement initiatives to enhance safety practices, efficiency, and reduce waste.
Work with external metrology and calibration laboratories for equipment certification and advanced testing, when needed.
Train technicians and engineers in proper metrology and calibration practices and equipment use.
Ensure traceability and documentation of all measurement systems and procedures.
Accountability/Authorization
Budget responsibility: No
Direct reports: No
Work Environment responsibility: No
All employees are accountable for complying with safety regulations and actively supporting a safe workplace.
Requirements
Educational background and previous experience required for the role.
Qualifications and Experience
3+ years of experience in a metrology or quality engineering role, preferably in the battery, automotive, or electronics industry.
Minimum a bachelor's degree in mechanical engineering, Manufacturing Engineering, Metrology, or related field.
Hands-on experience with metrology equipment.
Six Sigma Green Belt or Black Belt certification is preferred.
Specific skills & Knowledge
Proficiency in metrology software such as Fluke MET/CAL, Beamex, Druck 4Sight2, or similar.
Strong understanding of Geometric Dimensioning and Tolerancing (GD&T), measurement system analysis (MSA), and statistical process control (SPC).
Familiarity with ISO 9001, IATF 16949, and ISO/IEC 17025 requirements.
Knowledge of high-precision inspection in cleanroom or dry room environments.
Excellent English skills, both written and oral, are essential. Basic Swedish and other language skills are a plus. You should have good communication skills and be able to work in close collaboration with colleagues from many different teams. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-05-30 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Lyten Ett AB
(org.nr 559540-1562)
Torsgatan 122 (visa karta
)
931 36 SKELLEFTEÅ Jobbnummer
9811976