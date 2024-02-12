Messaging and M365 Enterprise Administrator
2024-02-12
Company Description
Vattenfall is a European energy company with approximately 20 000 employees. For more than 100 years we have electrified industries, supplied energy to people's homes and modernized our way of living through innovation and cooperation. We now want to make fossil-free living possible within one generation. To be able to reach this ambitious goal we are looking for talented individuals who, in addition to their passion for their own role, also have strong team spirit and want to contribute to supporting a meaningful corporate mission.
Job Description
Are you looking for the next step in your career and contributing to a fossil free future at the same time?
For our team Collaboration, part of Vattenfall IT, we are looking for an ambitious Messaging and M365 Enterprise Administrator in Stockholm, Berlin, Gliwice or Katowice.
What will you do?
The Active Directory & Collaboration department is responsible for providing all services connected to authentication and authorization as well as several collaboration tools, mainly focusing on mail and Office 365 services. The Collaboration team is responsible for operating and administrating the M365 on-line service as well as on-premise Exchange and SharePoint solutions. There is now an opportunity for a person to join a positive and successful team with excellent team spirit and highly skilled team members.
Your tasks and responsibilities:
Administrate the messaging services delivery in Vattenfall:
• Exchange
• Administration of permissions, mail protection, SMIME, mail flow, and public folders in Exchange hybrid and cloud enterprise environment
• Teams Platform
• Platform administration, chat, apps, channels, meetings, audio conferences, live events, and calls
Governance and monitoring of M365 usage and integration points
Support design improvement of the current landscape and future demands
Server administration and PowerShell scripting
Resolve service incidents and requests according to SLA's
Participate in on-call service
Participate in projects related to M365 services
Location
Berlin, Stockholm, Gliwice, Katowice
Qualifications
Who are you?
As our Messaging and M365 Enterprise Administrator you bring strong problem solving skills, an open mindset and solid communication skills.
Next to this you bring:
Academic degree as an IT, mathematics, scientific or technical engineer or similar in IT
Good knowledge in Microsoft 365 Enterprise Exchange administration as well as Exchange on-premise/hybrid
Knowledge of infrastructure services and technologies
Programming skills (mainly PowerShell) are prerequisite
Knowledge in Active Directory Services and PKI
Good knowledge in ITIL and IT security
A proven ability to communicate with technical experts, customers and group governance
The ability to build trust and confidence and to be a team player in an international team
Very good language skills in (technical) English
Microsoft Certified Associate/Expert related to Microsoft 365, MS Exchange
Additional Information
Our offer
Good remuneration, a challenging and international work environment, and the possibility to work with some of the best in the field. You will be working in interdisciplinary teams and you can always count on support from committed colleagues. We offer attractive employment conditions and opportunities for personal and professional development.
More Information
We welcome your application in English, not later than 25th of February 2024. We kindly request that you do not send applications by any means other than via our website as we cannot guarantee that we will be able to process applications that are not made via our website.
For more information about the recruitment process you are welcome to contact our recruiter Dominik Friebe via phone: +49 (0)40 79022 1374.
Trade union representatives in Sweden Silvija Vatkovic (Akademikerna), Inger Strandberg (Unionen), Christer Gustafsson (Ledarna), Lennart Bengtsson (SEKO). To get in contact with the representatives, please call Vattenfall 's switchboard +46 8 739 50 00.
At Vattenfall we are convinced that diversity contributes to build a more profitable and attractive company and we strive to be good role model regarding diversity. Vattenfall works actively for all employees to have the same opportunities and rights regardless of gender, ethnicity, age, transgender identity or expression, religion or other belief, disability or sexual orientation.
Since Vattenfall is a part of the Swedish critical infrastructure, many of our services are security classed. If this position is security classed the final candidates might be subjected to a security vetting process, according to the Swedish legislation.
The security of Vattenfall and its employees is essential. For that reason, a pre-employment screening will be part of your recruitment process. The screening is based on the role you will fulfill within Vattenfall. The screening will be performed by a third party, Validata.
