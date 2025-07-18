MES Architect to GKN Aerospace
Are you a systems thinker with hands-on experience in Manufacturing Execution System (MES) architecture and configuration? Do you enjoy translating complex manufacturing needs into robust, scalable solutions? At GKN Aerospace, we're looking for a MES Architect who brings both technical depth and practical experience to help us evolve and optimize our global MES landscape.
This is a high-impact role for someone who thrives in a global, collaborative environment and is passionate about shaping the digital backbone of advanced manufacturing.
About the company
GKN Aerospace is reimagining air travel: going further, faster and greener! Fuelled by great people whose expertise and creativity sets the standards in our industry, we're inspired by the opportunities to innovate and break boundaries. We're proud to play a part in protecting the world's democracies. And we're committed to putting sustainability at the centre of everything we do, opening up and protecting our planet.
With over 16,000 employees across 33 manufacturing sites in 12 countries we serve over 90% of the world's aircraft and engine manufacturers and achieved sales of 3.35 bn.in 2023. There are no limits to where you can take your career.
Job description
Be the bridge between business and technology, translating global needs into scalable MES solutions.
Architect and document functional and technical requirements for MES deployments.
Lead the implementation and enhancement of MES systems across sites.
Collaborate with stakeholders across continents to drive harmonization and best practices for systems development.
Provide expert-level support and guidance to MES users, both remotely and on-site.
Qualifications
5+ years of experience in MES architecture, with a strong focus on Siemens Opcenter.
Proven track record of designing, configuring, and deploying MES solutions in a discrete manufacturing environment.
Deep understanding of manufacturing operations, particularly in aerospace, automotive, or other high-complexity industries.
Strong documentation skills and the ability to communicate technical concepts clearly to both technical and non-technical audiences.
A proactive, hands-on approach to problem-solving, system optimization, and continuous improvement.
A collaborative mindset with the ability to influence and inspire across functions and cultures.
Application process
The position requires that you undergo and be approved according to the current regulations for security protection. For positions where GKN's customer has requirements for security classification, this may, in some cases, involve specific citizenship requirements.
Applications are reviewed on an ongoing basis - please note that processing may take longer during the summer holiday period.
We look forward to receiving your application! If you have any questions regarding the position or the recruitment process, don't hesitate to get in touch with recruiter Ben Saeang at ben.saeang@skill.se Ersättning
