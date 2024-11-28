Mep Supervisor/superintendent
MEP SUPERVISOR/SUPERINTENDENT
Location: Boden, SE (M-F 8-17)
Contract duration: initial 12 month contract - renewable
Start Date: ASAP
Project: Boden - 6 billion EUR green steel project site
We are on a mission to disrupt the global steel industry by producing green steel, with the end goal of bringing down CO2 emissions to zero. Our green steel production in Boden will be powered by one of the world's largest green hydrogen plants, running on renewable electricity. Instead of emitting large amounts of CO2, as in traditional steelmaking processes, our primary emission will be water.
By 2030, our ambition is to produce 5 million tonnes of green steel annually in our fully integrated, digitalized, and sustainable plant in Boden, located in northern Sweden - currently in construction phase. The facility will impact, and shape, the surroundings as well as the perception of Boden, with the aim that it will be seen as a symbol for the much-needed green transition of heavy industry.
Responsibilities
• Plan and direct the work activities.
• Directs personnel to achieve completion of the project on schedule, within budget, with quality workmanship that conforms to original plans and specifications
• Coordination of personnel, material, and equipment needed to meet schedules.
• Support project and construction management with planning and utilization of proper means and methods for piping activities.
• Analyze situations, identify and forecast pertinent problems and evaluate realistic options; and recommend/implement appropriate course of action.
• Adhere to and support the company's Health, Safety & Environmental Policies.
• Ability to learn and apply knowledge of applicable local, state/province, and federal/national statutes and guidelines.
• Typically serve as lead person to coordinate process activities within their assigned scope in an active construction work site
• Generally responsible to assure all work undertaken is within approved scope boundaries and is in full compliance
Qualifications
• 10+ years of experience in construction MEP supervision on major projects.
• 5 to 10 years of experience at large industrial projects, preferable in Metals, Mining and/or Oil& Gas Sectors.
• Recognized degree and/or technical competencies for the assigned scope (Mechanical).
• Relevant discipline or equivalent qualification/experience
• Pro-active, goal oriented with excellent attention to detail.
• Effectively manages change to work tasks and the work environment, and assists others with adapting to change.
• Strong leadership skills and experience in managing diverse teams.
• Excellent communication and coordination abilities
Native or high level in English language C1 or C2.
