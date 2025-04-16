MEP Site Manager
MEP Site Manager (Mechanical, Electrical and Control & Pumped Drainage Systems)
Ready to contribute to one of our Stockholm-area projects? We're offering an exciting opportunity for a MEP Site Manager to grow in a dynamic, international environment at our tunnel project directly under Stockholm.
Summary of Duties / Responsibilities
Support the MEP Manager with daily site tasks related to permanently installed mechanical, electrical, control, and pumped drainage systems. These systems include lifts, ventilation, power supply, building management, communication, security and fire alarms, lighting, pumps, piping, and the like.
Make sure quality, timeline, budget, and HSE goals are achieved.
As our MEP Engineer, you will:
Coordinate MEP design between the Client's designer, MEP suppliers/ subcontractors,
and civil/ building works
Oversee MEP installation and ensure it matches the design
Monitor and enforce health, safety, and environment (HSE) measures on-site
Align MEP installation with civil and building trades
Conduct inspections and tests to ensure quality and safety
Keep MEP activities on schedule, prepare, and monitor upcoming tasks
Prepare and submit progress reports and meeting minutes
Provide technical input for the MEP procurement process
Help with measuring, billing, and payment for completed MEP works
Ensure proper documentation (e.g., As-Built documents, manuals, etc.)
Assist in handing over MEP works to the commissioning team
Participate in process improvements or corrective actions
Organize and join site meetings (like toolbox talks, construction meetings, etc.)
Perform other tasks as directed by the MEP Manager
Qualifications
Educational background
Bachelor's degree in Mechanical or Electrical Engineering, Building Services Engineering or similar qualification
Extra qualifications in construction, project management, or BIM are a plus
Continuing education in relevant technical fields
Job experience and professional skills
A requirement of at least 4 years of experience with technical systems, preferably in construction environment
Hands-on experience with design and construction software (like CAD, BIM, EDMS, digital project management tools)
Knowledgeable about standards and regulations in MEP trades
Personal skills
Eager to learn and tackle new tasks and trades
Open to working with different construction trades
Great communication and teamwork abilities
Proactive and responsible in completing technical tasks
Adaptable and able to handle fast-paced projects
Attentive to quality, deadlines, and costs
Strong emphasis on safety and environmental issues
Good English language skills (spoken and written); knowing Swedish is a plus
Sound interesting? apply directly at: https://hochtief.se/karriar/
HOCHTIEF is one of the world's largest construction groups globally. We are involved at all stages of construction, bridges, roads, tunnels, ports, railways, airports and facilities, as well as in conventional and renewable energy. We are just over 34,000 employees and had a sales volume of just over EUR 21 billion in 2021. More information about HOCHTIEF can be found at www.hochtief.com Så ansöker du
