MEP Commissioning Lead, Gavle
Collen AB / Inköpar- och marknadsjobb / Gävle Visa alla inköpar- och marknadsjobb i Gävle
2024-09-24
, Älvkarleby
, Sandviken
, Ockelbo
, Ovanåker
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Collen AB i Gävle
, Stockholm
eller i hela Sverige
Location: Gavle
We also have open positions for the following positions:
MEP Project Engineer / Lead EPMS
MEP Installation QA / QC Lead
MEP Project Engineer / Lead Electrical QA / QC
The successful candidate will be joining a company with an unrivalled reputation for excellence and who was recently ranked 7th in The Sunday Independent 'Ireland's 150 Best Employers 2021' - The Sunday Independent/Statista 2021.
Key Requirements:
3rd Level Building Services / Electrical / Mechanical Engineering Degree and / or Trade background
Minimum 5 years' plus experience in a site-based MEP Commissioning role
Extensive Commissioning knowledge of Mechanical / Electrical systems
Experience working on hyperscale Data Centers
Excellent IT skills
Reporting to the MEP Department Manager Europe, your key responsibilities for the role will include, but will not be limited to the following:
Key Responsibilities:
To align commissioning activities so they are completed in a safe manner ensuring the Health and Safety of all stakeholders is kept to the forefront of any decisions made or works executed.
To lead by example and ensure all stakeholders are made aware of Company specific Health &Safety policies and procedures and ensure that Health &Safety forms a key part of any discussions
Manage the setup, of and closing out of the Commissioning plan for the project and as agreed with relevant stakeholders
Management of the Commissioning Tagging Process and Procedures
To have a full working knowledge of the project Electrical/Mechanical systems
To have a full working knowledge of project specific commissioning requirements and to manage in the development of project specific Commissioning Implementation Plans (CIPs)
To complete site inspections during commissioning
To coordinate that rooms and or areas meet the relevant CSA and MEP Quality standards and requirements for advanced Beneficial Use in line with the master construction program
To ensure stakeholders receive sufficient information required to progress commissioning such that it allows for works progression in line with the master construction program
To ensure that contractors and vendors are adequately resourced to complete works successfully in order to streamline and prioritize the execution of commissioning activities
To review the master construction schedule and identify opportunity and sequencing in line with the commissioning scope which will ultimately enhance program delivery
To chair weekly commissioning meetings and direct weekly commissioning activities as required
Issue weekly detailed progress reports on all commissioning activities
Management of sub-contractor activities including tracking progress against schedule and manpower levels
Manage relevant client and contractor vendors to ensure specifications are met & commissioned within the required process
Responsible for the Compilation of all Testing and Commissioning Documentation including verifying and signing off on all results
To review and ensure system commissioning stakeholders both (internal and external) produce the following items:
(i) Construction and Commissioning Programs reflective of the Master Construction Schedule
(ii) Works execution documents and trackers
(iii) Risk Assessments and Method Statements
(iv) Progress reports reflective of their scope in alignment with their program
(v) All relevant Field and Vendor turnover/handover packs as required by the project Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-02-28
E-post: jobs@collen.com Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "MEP Commissioning Lead". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Collen AB
(org.nr 559116-1061), http://www.collen.com
Norra Skeppsbron 15 A (visa karta
)
803 10 GÄVLE Arbetsplats
Collen Aktiebolag Jobbnummer
8918949