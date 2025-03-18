Mechatronic Engineer - Steering Systems
2025-03-18
Shaping tomorrow's technology
At GTT Vehicle Technology, we are passionate about shaping tomorrow's technology to create excellent sustainable transport and infrastructure solutions to make the world a better place for future generations. We provide innovative, safe and driver-friendly solutions, we develop top quality services, and we make our customer operations more efficient by using excellent data insights. We support the Volvo Group engineering community with cutting edge tools and methods.
Do you want to use your expertise to shape sustainable transport solutions for the future? If you seek to make a difference on a global scale, working with next-gen technologies and the sharpest collaborative teams, then we could be a perfect match.
Your future team
As a member of the Advanced Steering, you will collaborate with experienced and skilled embedded software engineers, mechatronic engineers, and verification engineers. Together, we develop cutting-edge steering control systems, electrical and hydraulic actuators, and software for global application within Volvo Group.
To us, team spirit is about knowledge sharing, thus supporting and helping each other is of high value. We value engagement and good collaboration and always strive to have a positive, cheerful, and inclusive atmosphere.
Who are you?
We are seeking a talented Mechatronic Engineer in our Advanced Steering Systems team. As a person, you enjoy driving changes to enable new ways of working, working in complex environments and solving technical challenges. You are structured and understand the importance of the technical development process and documentation aspects.
Your competencies:
Master's degree in Mechatronics, Mechanical Engineering or a related field.
Proven experience in supplier development, requirements management, verification and timing coordination for mechatronic systems.
Strong technical knowledge of mechatronic components, systems integration and testing methodologies.
Proficiency in relevant tools for requirements management, verification, and project scheduling.
Excellent communication and collaboration skills to work effectively with cross-functional teams and suppliers.
Detail-oriented mindset with a focus on quality and continuous improvement.
What's in it for you?
As a Mechatronic Engineer, you will play a crucial role in ensuring the successful development of our mechatronic and hydraulic systems. Your responsibilities will include supplier development, requirements management, verification and quality assurance.
Main responsibilities:
Requirements: Work closely with cross-functional teams to define and document the requirements for our components. Ensure requirements are fulfilled for the components by supplier.
Verification: Plan, secure and review all verification activities are completed by suppliers. Coordinate and perform testing activities internally.
Supplier Development: Collaborate with suppliers to ensure timely and high-quality component deliveries.
Quality Assurance: The component owner is responsible for ensuring that the mechatronic system meets the required quality standards.
Continuous Improvement: The component owner should actively seek opportunities for improvement in the development process and the mechatronic system itself. Så ansöker du
