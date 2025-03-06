Mechanical- & Electronics Design Group Manager to Mycronic PG Division
2025-03-06
Think of the most high-tech electronics products you can imagine. Then think one step further. What technology creates the most advanced high-tech of today? Mycronic 's does. With unique and world-leading production solutions, we spearhead the electronics industry. Right now, Mycronic is on a journey of growth, where we continue to explore new markets and expand worldwide. Do you have a strong technical background in mechanics and/or electronics, along with the drive to deliver results and the courage to lead your team in exploring new paths? If so, this role is for you!
OM TJÄNSTEN
In this pivotal role, you'll lead a multidisciplinary team, ensuring the availability of the mechanical and electrical expertise and resources needed to deliver innovative, high-quality solutions, with a primary focus on tool interfaces and automation solutions. You'll work cross-functionally to develop robust and efficient processes and promote innovation. You'll also have the overall responsibility to secure an efficient, well-functioning, and future-proof software environment for the hardware designers. Your responsibilities will include handling technical challenges as well as longer-term strategic advancements, with a focus on continuously developing the group and the overall way of working.
Key Responsibilities:
• Lead a dynamic team of skilled professionals with various experiences, providing mentorship, guidance, and support to ensure successful project deliveries.
• Embrace a culture of innovation, collaboration, and continuous improvement within the technical team.
• Act as an inspiring leader for a team of 15-20 people including consultants and other temporary workers like thesis workers.
• Propose pre-development initiatives to enable right technology available at the right time for the technology areas within the responsibility.
• Have budget responsibility for the group and maintenance of the equipment owned by the group.
• Be the owner of the HW development SW tools and drive and coordinate the roadmap to improve and make the environment more efficient over time.
• Secure adherence to the design processes as well as product and trade compliance requirements.
VI SÖKER DIG SOM
We are looking for a true team player with an open attitude, a positive mindset, and a high level of personal responsibility coupled with strong integrity. You should have a genuine interest in the intersection of technology, quality and leadership along with the ability to inspire those around you.
Furthermore, you have...
• A master's or bachelor's degree in electrical engineering or mechanical engineering, or a related field, or equivalent experience.
• Ideally at least 5 years of experience working actively with mechanical or electrical design and a good understand for software tools used for hardware design.
• At least some years of work experience as a manager or a team leader in a similar context.
• Strong knowledge in English, both written and spoken.
Information about the recruitment process
• Phone interview with Academic Work
• Personality- and problem-solving test
• In depth interview with Academic Work
• Interviews with Mycronic
• Reference checking and decision
Other information
• Location: Headquarters in Täby, Stockholm
• Extent: Fulltime, permanent employment
• Contact information: Senior Recruitment Consultant Johanna Sörell, Johanna.sorell@academicwork.se
Our recruitment process
This recruitment process is handled by Academic Work and it is our client's wish that all questions regarding the position is directed to Academic Work.
Our selection process is continuous and the advert may close before the recruitment process is completed if we have moved forward to the next phase. The process includes two tests: one personality test and one cognitive test. The tests are tools to find the right talent for the right position, to enable equality, diversity, and a fair process.
INFORMATION OM FÖRETAGET
At Mycronic, we love what we do, but most importantly who we do it with. Because to us the relationships we have with our customers and each other are the keys to success. Take part in the excitement of working with innovative people and global businesses who are elevating today's standards in modern electronics. Share in the responsibility of bringing great ideas to life within an inclusive culture that not only promotes personal growth and embraces diversity but depends upon it. Here you are expected to have a voice and will be encouraged to get involved. It's this very mindset that empowers our people to make a positive difference for a broad range of businesses, society and the planet - every day.
