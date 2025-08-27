Mechanical Test Engineer
NKT designs, manufactures and installs low-, medium- and high-voltage power cable solutions enabling sustainable energy transmission. NKT is headquartered in Denmark and employs 5.000 people.
NKT is listed on Nasdaq Copenhagen and realised a revenue of EUR 2.6 billion in 2023.
We connect a greener world. www.nkt.com
We are looking for a Mechanical test engineer for the department Mobile Test Service team in Karlskrona.
As the demand for advanced mechanical testing is growing, we are now looking for one mechanical test engineer to strengthen our team in Karlskrona. The core competence in our department spans different fields in applied mechanics, advanced testing, including tailor-made mechanical testing design for assisting in the development of new or improved products.
As mechanical test engineer you will have the opportunity to work in a multidisciplinary environment with a keen interest in innovation. You will provide technical support in overcoming complex mechanical challenges across different products and in all stages of the product development cycle. This role suits someone who enjoys practical, hands-on work, is curious and creative and has the ability to take a step back, see the bigger picture and find smart solutions and adaptations that make a difference.
Your main tasks will be to:
• Design and builds test set-ups for mechanical investigations and mechanical test fixture
• Perform advanced mechanical tests, including data acquisition and analysis
• Understand our internal and external customer needs as well as their business drivers and implement creative solutions that requires advanced mechanical tests
• Lead and conduct various type of consulting and test projects end-to-end, from initial client discussion to execution and reporting. You will contribute with your testing expertise to the future development of world class high and medium voltage products.
Analytical, goal-oriented with excellent communication skills
To succeed in this role, you have excellent verbal and written communication skills in English, with the ability to effectively communicate with internal and external customers from diverse backgrounds. Swedish language skills are considered an advantage but are not required. It is also advantageous if you have experience from building as well as maintaining close customer relations. You enjoy working independently as much as in multi-disciplinary team. Beyond the formal requirements, you will approach problem in an analytical manner - systematically identifying our customers' needs - and creatively finding potential solutions.
Apart from this you do also have:
* B.Sc. or M.Sc. degree in Mechanical Engineering or equivalent
* A genuine interest in practical work - you enjoy assembling, testing and working hands on
* Experience working in a mechanical workshop or similar environment is a strong merit
* Familiarity with laboratory environments and mechanical test equipment and setups
* Solid computer skills, especially in Microsoft Excel and Matlab for data analysis
* Knowledge of design tools such as Solidworks, Creo, or CATIA, and hydraulic systems in experimental applications is a plus Ersättning
