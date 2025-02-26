Mechanical Technician
Amazon Data Services Sweden AB / Elektronikjobb / Västerås Visa alla elektronikjobb i Västerås
2025-02-26
, Hallstahammar
, Surahammar
, Eskilstuna
, Enköping
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Amazon Data Services Sweden AB i Västerås
, Eskilstuna
, Flen
, Katrineholm
, Stockholm
eller i hela Sverige
DESCRIPTION
The Data Center Engineer (Mechanical Equipment) will be responsible for ensuring the overall operation and maintenance of all cooling and associated mechanical / electrical / controls equipment within the nominated Datacenters. This equipment supports mission-critical servers and must maintain better than 99.999% uptime. The Data Center Engineering Technician (Mechanical Equipment) will continue to maintain high reliability and performance while keeping operating costs in facilities at a minimum, the engineer will drive innovation to reduce operational costs.
The Data Center Engineer (Mechanical Equipment) are Amazon's front line when it comes to hands-on electrical and mechanical equipment troubleshooting for cooling equipment including Air Handling Units, Computer Room Air Handling Units and ancillary equipment initially, with scope to increase in the future to other mechanical infrastructure. They will plan, coordinate, manage and conduct preventative maintenance on assigned equipment. They will also identify root causes of faults, plan and deliver reactive and corrective maintenance.
Key job responsibilities
• Plan out, prepare sequence of operations and deliver preventative maintenance across all nominated Data Center sites.
• Identify, purchase and store spares and parts required for planned and reactive works.
• Conduct root cause analysis on failures and action remediation.
• Mentor and guide on site Engineering Operations Technicians unfamiliar with the equipment for immediate on site reaction during an event.
• Supervise contractors who perform servicing or preventive maintenance.
• Perform maintenance tasks to include: filter changes, tank inspections, legionella testing, pump maintenance.
• Perform first level trouble-shooting.
• Develop and implement risk assessments and method statements for works.
• Work on call or out of hours when required, though standard working arrangement will be Monday to Friday normal office hours.
• Take daily operational readings and provide to Senior Engineers for metrics reporting.
• Input and management of EAM for assigned assets.
• Update maintenance reports and planners.
• Perform basic support concepts such as ticketing systems, root cause analysis, and task prioritization.
Travel Between Data Center sites is involved
BASIC QUALIFICATIONS
• 2+ years of relevant work experience within the mechanical equipment field. (Pumps, engines, cooling systems etc)
• Ability to travel between all nominated sites on a daily or weekly basis.
• EU Drivers license.
PREFERRED QUALIFICATIONS
• Particular experience in cooling systems (AHUs, CRAHUs, HVAC systems, Generators, Pumps, industrial water systems) is advantageous.
• Demonstrated capability in understanding and troubleshooting of cooling equipment and fundamentals.
• Training or certification in cooling systems a strong benefit. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-07-27 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Amazon Data Services Sweden AB
(org.nr 556833-3503), https://www.amazon.jobs/en/jobs/2771215/mechanical-technician
722 31 VÄSTERÅS Arbetsplats
Amazon Jobbnummer
9187853