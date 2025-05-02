Mechanical Quality Control Inspector
2025-05-02
, Luleå
, Älvsbyn
, Piteå
, Kalix
, Stockholm
Gemkom Engineering and Machinery Filial is a newly established branch of the Turkish company Gemkom. It is a leading engineering and manufacturing company that operates in a number of areas and in various ways within the steel industry.
We will participate in a project where H2GS AB (H2 Green Steel) establishes a steel mill in Norra Svartbyn in Boden where steel will be produced through an almost fossil-free process using hydrogen gas. Our mission is, among other things, to install machines used in steel production and includes work in mechanics, electronics and plumbing.
We now want to employ a Mechanical Quality Control Inspector. The work tasks may include but are not limited to:
Job description
Controlling WPS,PWPS documents, contacting 3.Part Companies which are licenced /accredited for (GTAW-SMAW-GMAW-SAW-FCAW ) welding PQR preparations,
Controlling Welding Map - Project Weld Report (Initial and Production),
Controlling Weld maps/WPS log Preparation,
Post Welding Heat Treatment and Pre -Welding Heat Treatment Inspection and Guidance,
Guidiance and Prepapartion of below Quality Control Documents
• - - UT Ultrasonic Testing,
• - - MT Magnetic Particle Testing,
• - - VT Visual Testing
• - - PT Penetrant Testing
Inspection Test Plan (ITP) Preparation (will be shown as example),
Inspect Welding Joint Preparations and Welding Quality by Sampling,
Review of Project Welding Report, giving trainings to Welders in order to achieve the targeted max Weld Rejection Rate,
Making Walk Through audits preparation of Mechanical Completion Documents,
Control of Welding Consumables,
Preparation of Pipe Line(Oil/Gas/Fluid) /Pressure Vessel Welding Control Reports and Inspection Test Plans,
Mechanical Completion (Static /Rotary) Report Preparations Field nspections on Site
Desirable qualifications (not mandatory)
Bachelor's or higher degree in Mechanical Engineering or a related field of Engineering.
3 years of experience in the field below:
• - - Construction Site Inspection/Quality Control Experience.
Having experience in steel structure erection (torque control etc.) is preferred.
Having good command of written and verbal English,
Having proven knowledge and experience on below fields:
• - - Pipe Line(Oil/Gas/Fluid) /Pressure Vessel Welding Control Experience,
• - - PWPS (Pre Welding Process Specification),
• - - WPS (Welding Process specifications),
• - - PQR (Process Qualification Record),
• - - WQR(Welder Qualification Record) knowledge.
Having ability to prepare Inspection Test Plan (ITP) (on Excel/Word/Power Point- samples will be provided) and to read Technical Drawings and Welding Symbols,
Having below given certificates would be a preference:
• - - NDT Non-Destructive Test level 2 Certificate covering below Test Methods,
• - - ASNT (American Society for Non Destructive Testing) Level 2 /Or ISO EN 9712 NDT level 2 (Valid Certificate),
• - - UT Ultrasonic Testing,
• - - MT Magnetic Particle Testing,
• - - VT Visual Testing,
• - - PT Penetrant Testing.
Having ability to use Microsoft Office Programs (good knowledge of Excel is preferred).
Having knowledge and ability to follow ASME,AWS,ASTM and ISO Standards Related Welding and Steel Structure) (ASME Section VIII and IX BOILER AND PRESSURE CODE).
Having knowledge over:
• - - PT According to ASTM Section V and VIII BOILER AND PRESSURE CODE),
• - - PED 2014/68/EU Annex I Section 3.0 and EN 13445-5
• - - AMERICAN WELDIND SOCIETY D1.1 Structural Welding Code EN 13445-4,
• - - ASTM Section V and VIII BOILER AND PRESSURE CODE),
• - - PED 2014/68/EU Annex I Section 3.0 and EN 13445-5
To be familiar with weld maps/WPS log and Project Weld Reports (Initial and Production) and different Welding Techniques such as (GTAW-SMAW-GMAW-SAW-FCAW) as well as Electrodes and Filler Wire,
To have experience in preparing Mechanical Completion Documents and Walk Through Audits.
The Project is targeted to be completed in October, 2026. The candidate must have no handicap of living in Boden, Sweden.
Our headquarters are in Stockholm and applications are received via the specified e-mail address.
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-06-01
E-post: filial@gemkom.com.tr Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Gemkom Engineering and Machinery Filial
(org.nr 516413-4008)
961 40 BODEN Arbetsplats
Gemkom Engineering & Machinery Filial Jobbnummer
9317266