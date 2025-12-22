Mechanical Plant Design Engineer
2025-12-22
The opportunity
The Mechanical Plant Design team, part of HVDC, is now looking for a Mechanical Plant Design Engineer to join. You are welcome into our energetic team with mix of experienced and young engineers and colleagues from diverse nationalities around the world. We work closely within the various design teams and collaborate with engineering and research teams in Sweden and abroad.
"Our team is highly supportive and excels at sharing knowledge. We are looking for someone who can further strengthen this cooperative spirit, so if you thrive in a collaborative environment and value teamwork, this could be the perfect opportunity for you." - Hiring Manager Daniel Granat
How you'll make an impact
Evaluate, select and apply standard techniques and procedures to perform station layout design in 3D modelling in parts and assemblies. 2D drafting for drawings and layouts and make sure they are delivered on time and meet quality and safety standards.
Correctly use design principles, guidelines and applicable standards that are used within mechanical plant design of HVDC stations, onshore and offshore.
Prepare and propose/present for example bill of materials, estimated engineering hours, general project documentation.
Interact with customers, suppliers, contractors and internal departments to achieve the scope of deliveries.
Your background
A Bachelor's degree in Mechanical Engineering or related discipline.
Knowledge in 3D-Modeling and preforming 2D-drawings/layouts in Software tools NX/TC.
Some years of experience in the field.
A high level of self-motivation, curiosity and desire to learn about new Technologies.
A collaborative, solutions-oriented approach and strong communication skills.
Proficiency in English is required, knowledge in Swedish is a great advantage.
What we offer
Collective agreement.
Flexible working time.
Health care and wellness allowance.
Fantastic career possibilities within Hitachi Energy both within Sweden and globally.
Mentor to support you throughout onboard phase.
Various trainings and education supporting employee development.
Diversified company with over 70+ nationalities working in Sweden.
Supplementary compensation for parental leave.
Employee Benefit Portal with thousands of discounts and perks.
More about Us
The preferred location for the role is Ludvika and requires frequent presence at our office, especially in the first 6 months. We also have offices in other locations in Sweden where it's possible to work from after the initial 6 months.
Are you ready for an exciting new challenge? Does the above description sound like you? Welcome to apply!
Recruiting Manager Daniel Granat, daniel.granat@hitachienergy.com
will answer your questions about the position. All other questions can be directed to Talent Partner Nicole Bergman, nicole.bergman@hitachienergy.com
Union representatives - Sveriges Ingenjörer: Mikael Hjort, +46 107-38 29 86; Ledarna: Frank Hollstedt, +46 107 38 70 43; Unionen: Fredrik Holmgren, +46 107-38 21 85.
