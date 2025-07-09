Mechanical Engineer Växjö
2025-07-09
About Getinge Disinfection
At Getinge Disinfection, we are dedicated to making a difference in infection control and contamination prevention. As a global leader in the industry, we provide advanced solutions for various sectors, including healthcare, life sciences, and laboratories. Our mission is to enhance cleaning and disinfection processes to improve patient outcomes and safety.
About the role
As a Mechanical Engineer, you will play a vital role in our R&D Cleaning and Disinfection team based in Växjö, Sweden. Join us during this expansive phase, where we are experiencing growth and making groundbreaking advancements in our industry. Your expertise will be crucial in handling design changes, developing design concepts, and ensuring the functionality of our product portfolio.
Key Responsibilities:
Lead design activities, making technology choices based on functional requirements.
Communicate and deliver results according to plan, maintaining regular progress updates.
Ensure controlled handling of design changes, satisfying user and regulatory requirements.
Contribute to the creation of technical documentation, including labeling, for design change control tasks.
Conduct technical investigations and carry out verifications, including defining acceptance criteria.
Create and review test specifications and verification reports, leveraging your expertise.
Stay up to date with the latest techniques affecting the disinfection process.
What you bring
Academic degree in engineering (M.Sc or B.Sc).
Minimum of 2 years of experience in Mechanical Engineering.
Experience in product development within cross-functional teams.
Knowledge of mechanical design principles and practices.
Fluent in English, with good communication skills.
Cad experience (Solidworks)
Desired Qualifications
Familiarity with quality management systems (QMS) and regulatory requirements.
Background in the development of medical devices.
Familiarity with applicable standards, particularly in the medical device industry.
FEM and/or fluid simulation experience or education
We are seeking a dynamic individual who thrives on tackling complex mechanical design challenges. As a problem solver with self-motivation, you will excel in our collaborative team environment, contributing to our collective success.
Why Join Getinge
Getinge Disinfection is currently undergoing an exciting phase of expansion, marked by significant growth and breakthroughs in our industry. By joining our team in Växjö, Sweden, you will have the opportunity to make a lasting impact on cleaning and disinfection technologies while being part of a dynamic and diverse team. We foster a supportive work environment that encourages personal and professional growth, with opportunities for career development.
Application
Applications will be reviewed continually, and we therefore recommend sending us your application as soon as possible, but no later than 2025-08-20. Interviews will be conducted in august.
We kindly ask you to submit your application in our recruitment system by clicking the "apply now" button. Due to GDPR regulations we do not accept applications via e-mail.
If you have any questions regarding the role, please contact Hiring Manager Martin Ramstedt at martin.ramstedt@getinge.com
.
