Mechanical Engineer To Speed Identity

Speed Identity is on the journey to expand with a new colleague in the role as Mechanical Engineer. Working at Speed Identity means being at the forefront of providing innovative technology in a dynamic environment. If you are a motivated and strategic professional with a passion for engineering excellence and innovation, we invite you to join our team and contribute to our continued success.
OUR PRODUCT
Speed Capture Solution is a line of products that are used for high-security live enrollment of biometrics. It integrates many hardware components required for the secure collection of biometric data from fingerprint readers to document/passport scanners as well as different types of cameras. But it also integrates components to favor usability and accessibility such as automated lift, displays, indicator LEDs, or speakers. It is a highly operational system which comes with built-in software components such as facial recognition algorithms, quality assessment tools, or media processing tools.
YOU WILL
Work with creating new products and improving the design of existing design, leveraging common components and design across various products. Furthermore, this broad role includes to solve production problems, address quality issues, ensure regular supply of our products and accessories, and address special requests from our customers. You will also engage in researching and testing manufacturing and assembly methods and materials. To manage process improvements and confirm system and product capabilities by designing feasibility and testing methods and properties will also be a part of your day. Other areas of responsibility are:
Acting as main contact towards our production partner and key suppliers.
Ensuring compliance with regulatory requirements such as EMC directives, RoHS, REACH, ICAO etc.
Assuring system and product quality by designing testing methods; testing finished-product and system capabilities; and confirming fabrication and assembly processes.
To provide engineering information by answering questions and requests.
Maintain product and company reputation by complying with quality requirements and standards such as ISO 9001, ISO 14 001 and ISO 27 001.
Complete projects by training and guiding technicians.
YOU ARE
We are looking for a skilled and independent colleague with experience of working with mass production product and manufacturers. We expect you to have a several years of relevant work experience in the mechanical or mechatronics engineering field and good knowledge of CAD programs such as Solid Works. Preferably, you have also worked closely with production partners, suppliers and tasks related to production and quality problems. You hold a Bachelor or Masters degree in Mechanical Science or relevant discipline.
We believe you are passionate about technology and want to be part of a culture with a strong collaborative spirit where everyone can make a difference. To succeed in this role, you need to be a self-motivator and driver with a getting it done mentality. Furthermore, you understand the importance of keeping deadlines and delivering on time with quality. You are also inventive, a good communicator and good at interacting with colleagues within the company as well as with our customers. You are also fluent in English and Swedish, written and spoken.
WANT TO KNOW MORE?
We are collaborating with Nexer Recruit regarding this recruitment. Please contact recruitment consultant Artan Bitiqi at artan.bitiqi@nexergroup.com
or call +46 723 612 844 if you want to learn more about the position. We are looking forward to hearing from you!
ABOUT SPEED IDENTITY
Based in Stockholm, Sweden, Speed Identity pioneered live biometric enrollment 15 years ago. To date we have successfully delivered more than a thousand systems to customers in 15 countries and expanding. Our customers include government departments and agencies such as the ministries of foreign affairs, ministries of interior, law enforcement agencies, tax agencies, road authorities and immigration agencies. With our live enrollment and biometric data capture solutions, they can securely collect high quality biometrics for identity management and together we can create a safer place for tomorrow. Speed Identity works with innovation and uses cutting-edge technology to adapt to the changing market and learning how best to serve it.
