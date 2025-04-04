Mechanical Engineer, Hvdc Service
2025-04-04
The Opportunity
We are now looking for a Mechanical Engineer for our HVDC Service in Ludvika.
We help our customers to increase their profits and to contribute to a more sustainable future. By improving and ensuring the operation of our customers' existing systems and by replacing all, or parts, of the control and HVDC equipment we make this happen. Now, Technology and Engineering within HVDC Service, need you who can take the Plants mechanical technical challenge for our deliveries - find the successful solution to all the way from capture teams via quotation and project delivery to customer taking over. You will face an exciting challenge with Plant mechanical design aspects within a growing market.
How You'll make an impact
You will have exciting and varied work where you will have contact with both customers and suppliers. Work with global organization within HVDC Service and have development opportunities within the Plants mechanical design areas of calculation and design, as a project engineer.
In this role, you will work with detail design, large assemblies, creating drawings and technical documentation, as well as calculations for HVDC converter station.
You will also be in charge of problem solving, have technical discussions with clients, suppliers and work with research and development and product care projects.
Your responsibilities
To succeed in the role, you have a mechanical engineering degree or similar. In addition, you have good knowledge of NX and 3D-CAD, you have material knowledge of metallic and polymeric materials.
Moreover, it is a merit if you have worked in global environment and manufacturing industry and/or have been a consultant in mechanical engineering. You are familiar with working with tools like CAD and FEM.
Please note that it is an important requirement to have excellent skills in Swedish and English, written and spoken alike.
What we offer
Collective agreement
Flexible working time
Health care and wellness allowance
Fantastic career possibilities within Hitachi Energy both within Sweden and globally
Mentor to support you throughout onboard phase
Various trainings and education supporting employee development
Diversified company with over 70+ nationalities working in Sweden
Supplementary compensation for parental leave
Employee Benefit Portal with thousands of discounts and perks
More benefits could be connected to this specific role
More about us
Are you ready for a new exciting challenge? Does the above description sound like you?
Applications will be reviewed on an ongoing basis, so don't delay - apply today!
More information: Recruiting Manager Anny Wong, anny.wong@hitachienergy.com
will answer your questions about the position.
Union representatives - Sveriges Ingenjörer: Mikael Hjort, +46 107-38 29 86; Unionen: Fredrik Holmgren, +46 107-38 21 85; Ledarna: Frank Hollstedt, +46 107-38 70 43. All other questions can be directed to Talent Acquisition Partner Eva Schölin, eva.scholin@hitachienergy.com
