Mechanical engineer
2025-12-10
Cleeven is an Engineering and R&D consulting group enabling our clients support in their R&D efforts and operational excellence. We have know-hows in terms of innovation and R&D in a wide range of sectors: energy, services & banking, aerospace & defence, transportation, pharmaceuticals & chemicals, as well as IT & Telecoms.
We are seeking skilled and motivated mechanical engineers to join our team. As a mechanical engineer, you will be responsible for the design, analysis, and implementation of mechanical systems. Your role will involve collaborating with multidisciplinary teams to deliver innovative and efficient engineering solutions.
Your responsibilities
Designing and analysing mechanical systems, components, and machinery
Conducting feasibility studies and providing technical assessments
Utilising CAE software for modeling and simulation
Collaborating with cross-functional teams for product development
Ensuring compliance with industry standards and regulations
Qualifications
Bachelor's or Master's degree in Mechanical Engineering or related field
Good experience in CAD software such as CATIA or SolidWorks as well as other relevant engineering tools, for example FEM or CFD analysis
Familiarity with industrial design
Strong analytical and problem-solving skills
Ability to work effectively in a team environment
Good communication and project management abilities
Currently we are recruiting 2 people, one within test and one within development.
This is a permanent employment. Due to the nature of the employment, relocation in Sweden might be considered during your tenure. Så ansöker du
