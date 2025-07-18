Mechanical Engineer
2025-07-18
At Tetra Pak we commit to making food safe and available, everywhere; and we protect what's good - protecting food, protecting people, and protecting the planet. By doing so we touch millions of people's lives every day.
And we need people like you to make it happen.
We empower you to reach your potential with opportunities to make an impact to be proud of - for food, people and the planet.
Job Summary
Are you ready to take on a key role in our customer order projects, having the responsibility of the mechanical design, from order to delivery of the finished product? Would you like to work in a team with skilled colleagues in a global organization, where you can impact the end product? Are you up for a new challenging opportunity in the exciting world of Mechanical Engineering? Well, we want you!
Processing Liquid Food Solutions is responsible for development and manufacturing of solutions and branded processing units for the processing of liquid foods within dairy, beverage, prepared food, and plant based. We work closely with our market operations and customers to understand their true needs. To secure that we, create and convey our solutions that provide the greatest value for Tetra Pak and its Customers. Processing Liquid Food Solutions has approx. 400 employees in six main sites: Sweden, China, USA, India, Singapore and Mexico.
We are looking for a Mechanical Engineer that will have a key role in our customer order projects, from order to delivery of the finished product. Joining a dynamic team of skilled process-, automation-, and mechanical engineers, you will contribute to delivering innovative processing solutions to our diverse range of customers worldwide. Collaborating closely with various departments such as R&D, production, sales, and project centers, this position offers a unique opportunity to be part of a global network.
The position is permanent and you will be based in Lund, Sweden.
What you will do
As a Mechanical Engineer, you will:
Be the go-to expert for mechanical design in customer orders throughout the order process.
Prepare for production and assembly, ensuring smooth manufacturing processes.
Structure products mechanically and create detailed designs for efficient production.
Provide technical support to the sales team.
Contribute to product development activities.
We believe you have
A degree in Mechanical Engineering from a university
A minimum of 1 year of experience working with Mechanical Design using 3D CAD Software Tools
Experience in pipe design and/or experience from the food industry is desirable, but not required
A high proficiency in English, both written and spoken, is required
You are a service-oriented individual with strong reliability and excellent communication abilities. If you possess drive, structure, flexibility, technical curiosity, and adept problem-solving skills, you may be the ideal candidate. Attention to quality, customer satisfaction, and time management is crucial for success in this role. The ability to work both independently and collaboratively is also valued.
We Offer You
A variety of exciting challenges with ample opportunities for development and training in a truly global landscape
A culture that pioneers a spirit of innovation where our industry experts drive visible results
An equal opportunity employment experience that values diversity and inclusion
Market competitive compensation and benefits with flexible working arrangements
Apply Now
If you are inspired to be part of our promise to protect what's good; for food, people, and the planet, apply through our careers page at https://jobs.tetrapak.com/.
Information about the recruitment process: For this position, we will not do an ongoing selection due to the summer holiday period. Please expect not to hear from us until after the ad has expired.
To find out more about how it is to work at Tetra Pak in Lund, take a look at the following website https://publications.inpublix.com/we-are-tetra-pak/
This job posting expires on 2025-08-10.
To know more about the position contact Wilhelm Hansmark at +46 46 36 1237
Questions about your application contact Emma Berndtsson at +46 46 36 4582
For trade union information, contact Unionen Lisbeth Larsson at +46 46 36 2320 and Sveriges Ingenjörer Lars Haraldsson at +46 46 36 2533
Diversity, equity, and inclusion is an everyday part of how we work. We give people a place to belong and support to thrive, an environment where everyone can be comfortable being themselves and has equal opportunities to grow and succeed. We embrace difference, celebrate people for who they are, and for the diversity they bring that helps us better understand and connect with our customers and communities worldwide.
