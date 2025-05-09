Mechanical Engineer
Cytiva Sweden AB / Maskiningenjörsjobb / Umeå Visa alla maskiningenjörsjobb i Umeå
2025-05-09
, Vännäs
, Nordmaling
, Vindeln
, Robertsfors
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Cytiva Sweden AB i Umeå
, Uppsala
, Solna
eller i hela Sverige
Job Description
Bring more to life.
Are you ready to accelerate your potential and make a real difference within life sciences, diagnostics and biotechnology? At Cytiva, one of Danaher's 15+ operating companies, our work saves lives-and we're all united by a shared commitment to innovate for tangible impact.
You'll thrive in a culture of belonging where you and your unique viewpoint matter. And by harnessing Danaher's system of continuous improvement, you help turn ideas into impact - innovating at the speed of life.
Working at Cytiva means being at the forefront of providing new solutions to transform human health. Our incredible customers undertake life-saving activities ranging from fundamental biological research to developing innovative vaccines, new medicines, and cell and gene therapies.
At Cytiva you will be able to continuously improve yourself and us - working on challenges that truly matter with people that care for each other, our customers, and their patients. Take your next step to an altogether life-changing career.
Learn about the Danaher Business System which makes everything possible.
Cytiva in Umeå are looking for a Mechanical Engineer. The Senior Mechanical Engineer is responsible for execution of product life cycle engineering and supply chain support of new and existing Laboratory Systems and Bioprocess Hardware products. This position reports to the Senior Manager, Life Cycle Engineering and is part of the R&D, Life Cycle Management Department located in Umeå and will be an on-site role
What you will do:
Design, develop, and document engineering solutions for improved performance, reliability, cost and manufacturability of Life Sciences Hardware instrumentation
Investigate product and production failure modes to identify root cause. Create test environments to validate proposed solutions and document suggested improvements via technical reporting and business impact analysis.
Engage in all phases of product development and product sustaining, including concept, documentation, design, prototype, test, supplier interfaces, manufacturing and service support
Identify and execute proactive product quality improvement efforts
Utilize CAD skills and assembly considerations to explore and optimize design solutions
Document and execute verification/validation test plans and capture results via formal test reports
Learn and incorporate Danaher Business Systems tools and methodology into sustaining engineering activities.
Who you are:
Previous engineering experience including design or analysis of mechanical assemblies, stainless steel assemblies, fluidics systems, pressure vessels and/or molded components.
Previous experience within new product development and sustaining engineering project teams
Strong documentation and communication skills
Strong interpersonal skills
Fluent in Swedish and English languages (both written and verbal)
Work authorization for on-site role in Umeå, Sweden
It would be a plus if you also possess previous experience in:
Excellent teamwork, coordination and communication skills incl mentorship of junior engineers
Demonstrated abilities in mechanical simulation and finite element analysis
Experience working within global teams
Application
We continuously assess candidates and invite them for interviews, so please don't hesitate to write and send in the application. The recruitment will be completed as soon as a suitable candidate is found. We look forward to seeing your application. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-05-23 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Cytiva Sweden AB
(org.nr 556108-1919)
Mariehemsvägen 12 (visa karta
)
906 52 UMEÅ Jobbnummer
9331085