Marshall Group is the audio, tech, and design powerhouse uniting musicians and music lovers through genre-breaking innovation. Our flagship brand, Marshall, is uniquely positioned with over 60 years of rock 'n' roll attitude on stage, at home, and on the go. Our iconic products are brought to life by a dedicated team of 800 passionate employees and sold in over 90 markets worldwide.
Right now, we need to strengthen our Hardware team in Stockholm with a Mechanical Engineer. The role will involve working cross-functionally to develop our products from concept to design completion.
What you'll do:
As a Mechanical Engineer, you will be the key interface between our development team and ODM partners, ensuring and validating mechanical designs during the concept stage while supporting execution throughout the project lifecycle. Your expertise will help drive high-quality and innovative solutions that enhance acoustic performance, ergonomics, functionality, visual expression, and sustainability. This role offers a broad scope, from advanced surface modeling to the implementation of new technologies that contribute to a strong consumer experience. You will also contribute to sustainability initiatives by optimizing designs for efficiency, material selection, and long-term environmental impact. You will be part of a highly skilled team of mechanical engineers, actively fostering collaboration and efficiency with our development organization in China.
Key Responsibilities (include but are not limited to):
Plan and build prototypes to verify concepts and technical solutions.
Evaluate and propose mechanical solutions considering cost, quality, and time constraints.
Work closely with other teams to find cost-efficient engineering solutions while maintaining design intent, product performance and manufacturability.
Create and manage 3D CAD files, including A-surface handling
Create mechanical specifications and requirements for our products.
Prepare materials for internal engineering reviews of mechanical systems.
Define verification and validation activities throughout the development project
Review and approve detailed design, technical documentation, and tooling.
Who we're looking for:
You have a creative mindset and enjoy analyzing, experimenting, and exploring new solutions. You thrive in a collaborative and inclusive environment where ideas are valued no matter where they come from. With a strong interest in quality, ergonomics, and sustainability, you like to drive and elevate the innovation of mechanical product experiences.
You probably have the following experiences & skills:
5+ years of professional experience in a similar mechanical engineer role, working with product development and manufacturing of consumer electronics
Bachelor's degree or higher in Mechanical Engineering, Design Engineering, or similar acquired knowledge.
Professional knowledge of 3D CAD tools, ideally SOLIDWORKS
Excellent communication and teamwork skills for collaborating with internal and external stakeholders.
Our pledge:
We thrive to foster an inclusive workplace and we do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, disability, colour, national origin, gender, sexual orientation, age or marital status. We firmly believe that Marshall thrives when our employees do, leading to better experiences for our consumers.
Does this sound like you?
