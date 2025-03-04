Mechanical Engineer
Overview
In alignment with our Microsoft values, we are committed to cultivating an inclusive work environment for all employees to positively impact our culture every day and we need you as a Critical Environment Mechanical Engineer.
Microsoft's Cloud Operations & Innovation (CO+I) is the engine that powers our cloud services. As a CO+I Mechanical Engineer, you will perform a key role in delivering the core infrastructure and foundational technologies for Microsoft's online services including Bing, Office 365, Xbox, OneDrive, and the Microsoft Azure platform. As a group, CO+I is focused on the personal and professional development for all employees and offers trainings and growth opportunities including Career Rotation Programs, Diversity & Inclusion trainings and events, and professional certifications.
Our infrastructure is comprised of a large global portfolio of more than 100 datacenters and 1 million servers. Our foundation is built upon and managed by a team of subject matter experts working to support services for more than 1 billion customers and 20 million businesses in over 90 countries worldwide.
With environmental sustainability and optimization at the forefront of our datacenter design and operations, we continue to grow and evolve as we meet the ever-changing business demands that hold Microsoft as a world-class cloud provider.
Do you want to empower billions across the world? Come and join us in CO+I and be at the forefront of the action! #COICareers
Responsibilities
As a successful Critical Environment Mechanical Engineer your performance objectives include:
A strong desire and capability to learn, grow, and develop new skills
Empower a culture of safety, security, and compliance in all aspect of data center activities
Overall responsibility for the safe operation of our facilities including Microsoft staff safety and partner teams.
Understand the design and functionality of your datacenter.
Management of the ongoing CE maintenance support for all service lines to pre-defined SLAs. This is to ensure service uptime is maintained to the highest standards and that faults are dealt with in timely manner.
Management of incidents that impact Microsoft cloud services and the proactive and timely resolution of such incidents.
Work with Construction and Commissioning team to properly integrate the new Mechanical systems to existing data center .
Support and validate on-site datacenters operations in relation to the Mechanical infrastructure.
Be an Mechanical SME for on-site operations related to mission critical Mechanical system, operations and functionality.
Act as the technical authority for on-site operations related to a large-scale mission critical mechanical system, design, and functionality.
Establish and coordinate maintenance and safety operating procedures, required to maintain highly redundant mechanical designs within the data center.
Other
Embody the Microsoft One culture and values.
Qualifications
Required Qualifications:
Very Strong technical engineering experience
OR Bachelor's degree in Mechanical Engineering, Industrial Engineering, Process Engineering
OR related field AND Good technical engineering experience
While not required, we also look for the following Preferred Qualifications:
Strong experience with the operation and maintenance of facility environments including heating and cooling systems. (AHU's, Exhaust Fans, adiabatic, thermal storage systems, CRAC, fire suppression system, VESDA, security, life safety, and controls systems)
Experience with alternative, energy efficient water treatment methodologies and developing chemistry programs for processed water treatment
Understanding of maintenance & operation of critical environment backup equipment (Diesel generators, radiator, ventilation systems, fuel storage, distribution, & protection systems, etc.)
Knowledge of construction techniques, terminology, and documentation (Your ability to interpret blueprints, electrical one-lines, construction drawings etc.)
Practical experience with building management systems and automation, controls & frameworks
Background Check Requirements:
Ability to meet Microsoft, customer and/or government security screening requirements are required for this role. These requirements include, but are not limited to the following specialized security screenings:
