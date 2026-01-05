Mechanical Engineer
Microsoft Sweden 1172 AB / Installationselektrikerjobb / Gävle Visa alla installationselektrikerjobb i Gävle
2026-01-05
, Älvkarleby
, Sandviken
, Ockelbo
, Ovanåker
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Microsoft Sweden 1172 AB i Gävle
, Stockholm
, Malmö
eller i hela Sverige
Overview
Microsoft's Cloud Operations & Innovation (CO+I) is the engine that powers our cloud services. As a CO+I Mechanical Engineer, you will perform a key role in delivering the core infrastructure and foundational technologies for Microsoft's online services including Bing, Office 365, Xbox, OneDrive, and the Microsoft Azure platform.
Our infrastructure is comprised of a large global portfolio of more than 200 datacenters in 32 countries and millions of servers. Our foundation is built upon and managed by a team of subject matter experts working to support services for more than 1 billion customers and 20 million businesses in over 90 countries worldwide. With environmental sustainability and optimization at the forefront of our datacenter design and operations, we continue to grow and evolve as we meet the ever-changing business demands that hold Microsoft as a world-class cloud provider.
Microsoft's mission is to empower every person and every organization on the planet to achieve more. As employees we come together with a growth mindset, innovate to empower others, and collaborate to realize our shared goals. Every day we build on our values of respect, integrity, and accountability to create a culture of inclusion where everyone can thrive at work and beyond.
Job responsibilities
A strong desire and capability to learn, grow, and develop new skills
Empower a culture of safety, security, and compliance in all aspect of data center activities
Understand the design and functionality of your datacenter
Work alongside a team of industry professionals across the Information Technology (IT) and Critical Environments (CE) spectrum to support 24x7x365 on-site datacenter operations and mechanical infrastructures.
Act as the technical authority for on-site operations of large-scale mechanical systems and designs.
Collaborate with the Operations and Design team to develop data center (DC) mechanical designs, starting from project conception to issue for construction (IFC) for new DC projects build outs and major infrastructure upgrades.
Establish and coordinate maintenance & safety procedures, maintaining redundant high-capacity cooling systems; to operating and supporting datacenter backup electrical systems (diesel generators, rotary UPS, etc.)
Steward vital infrastructure supporting deployments of Microsoft's online services.
Assist with supplier selection and overseeing mechanical supplier execution.
Requirements
Required Qualifications:
Bachelor's degree in Mechanical Engineering, or related field AND 3+ months related technical engineering experience or internship experience
OR Master's degree in Mechanical Engineering, or related field
OR equivalent experience.
Background Check Requirements:
Ability to meet Microsoft, customer and/or government security screening requirements are required for this role. These requirements include, but are not limited to the following specialized security screenings:
Microsoft Cloud Background Check: This position will be required to pass the Microsoft Cloud background check upon hire/transfer and every two years thereafter.
Preferred Qualifications: While not required, we also look for the following
5+ years related technical engineering experience
OR Bachelor's degree in Mechanical Engineering, or related field AND 2+ years related technical engineering experience
OR Master's degree in Mechanical Engineering, or related field AND 1+ years related technical engineering experience
OR equivalent experience.
Microsoft is an equal opportunity employer. All qualified applicants will receive consideration for employment without regard to age, ancestry, citizenship, color, family or medical care leave, gender identity or expression, genetic information, immigration status, marital status, medical condition, national origin, physical or mental disability, political affiliation, protected veteran or military status, race, ethnicity, religion, sex (including pregnancy), sexual orientation, or any other characteristic protected by applicable local laws, regulations and ordinances. If you need assistance with religious accommodations and/or a reasonable accommodation due to a disability during the application process, read more about requesting accommodations. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-01-15 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Microsoft Sweden 1172 AB
(org.nr 556952-8150)
802 93 GÄVLE Körkort
För detta jobb krävs körkort. Arbetsplats
Microsoft Data Center - Gavle Jobbnummer
9670000