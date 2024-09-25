Mechanical Engineer
2024-09-25
Job Description
We are currently seeking a Mechanical Engineer on behalf of our client in Ludvika.
As a Mechanical Engineer, you will engage in a wide range of tasks, from planning and designing machinery to modifying equipment and products. You will collaborate with various internal teams and departments to achieve project goals, utilizing your understanding of related engineering disciplines. Responsibilities include generating reports, conducting analyses, and using specialized software to support project execution.
You will work under the guidance of a supervisor or senior engineers, handling less complex assignments that require the application of standard engineering principles.
Qualifications 0-2 years of relevant experience with a bachelor's degree, or an alternative technical degree with less than 10 years of experience in the field
Proficiency in the English language
Personal Qualities
To succeed in the role of Mechanical Engineer, we are looking for someone with strong analytical skills and a solution-oriented mindset. You should be detail-focused, with the ability to manage multiple tasks efficiently and collaborate effectively across teams. Strong communication skills are essential, as is the ability to adapt to new challenges and technologies. A proactive approach and a passion for continuous learning will help you thrive in this dynamic environment.
Company DescriptionOur client is developing the world's energy system to become more sustainable and flexible. They help clients in the energy and industrial sectors with innovative solutions and services worldwide.
When you join JobBustersAs a consultant at JobBusters, you can feel secure with a collective agreement, available consultant managers and committed recruiters. As a consultant, you also get access to our network of exciting companies and clients! For us, it is important that you as a consultant feel comfortable, feel a sense of security and community with us as an employer. We offer an occupational pension, salary change and the option of flexpension. You also get access to our benefits portal, where in addition to wellness allowance you have access to lots of discounts and offers in wellnes, home and leisure, transport, healthcare and much more! Your well-being is of the highest priority for us, and we therefore offer you as an employee Corporate Health Care to deal with all the challenges of everyday life, both at work and in private life.
SalaryAs agreed.
Admission and ApplicationFull time, office hours. Our client wishes to start 2024-11-01 and the assignment is expected to run until 2025-10-31 with possibility of extension. You will be employed by JobBusters as a consultant with our exciting client. Send in your application in English (preferably in Word format) as soon as possible, as interviews take place continuously. Application deadline is 2024-10-02. Ersättning
