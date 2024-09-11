Mechanical Engineer
At JBT, what we do matters. As one of the global leaders within food and beverage technology and automated systems, we know that the contribution of our employees, ultimately leads to the success of our business fortifying the future of food.
We are committed to our employees and will provide you with development and opportunities to allow you to be the best version of yourself at work, at home, and in your community.
We foster a genuine inclusive team culture enjoying collaborative working across our global teams to deliver world-class projects.
We encourage development ensuring new experiences and challenges at JBT in order to feed your growth!
The Opportunity...
We are looking for someone that wants to join our team as our new Mechanical Engineer. Reporting into our Manager for Mechanical Engineering, you will be located in the Helsingborg office and work together in a team of 16 engineers in 4 countries; some international travel may be required. You will be technically responsible for the equipment we manufacture and in your daily role you will work with customer order designs, for every product we sell working collaboratively with colleagues across departments within JBT. You will be involved in several different projects at the same time and the size and scale of these projects can be from 10 hours worked to hundreds depending on how large. Besides from designing you will also investigate and respond to questions from customers and suppliers.
Why work at JBT...
To be successful at this we believe that you need energy and experience collaborating. You'll take responsibility and won't be afraid of meeting new people in the organisation. For us it is most important that we find the right personality because we will teach you everything you need to learn.
To qualify for the position, we would like you to have a mechanical engineering degree and at least 3 years' experience working as a Mechanical Engineer. You need to work with colleagues and customers daily and it is a requirement that you speak English. Additional language skills welcomed as we are an international company, although our universal language is English.
Our Benefits: We offer you the opportunity to work in an established international and fast-growing company. It is important for us to create opportunities for our colleagues for personal development and a work environment where individual initiatives are valued. We have a strong focus on continuous development and improvement, and always work together as a team.
