Mechanical Engineer
Structural and Mechanical Engineer to Gothenburg / Hönö
Are you enthusiastic about revolutionizing the maritime industry? Berg Propulsion, a global leader in propulsion systems, is on the lookout for Structural and Mechanical Engineer who shares our passion for developing important and interesting products.
At Berg Propulsion, we pride ourselves on our innovative approach and our commitment to excellence. Our team is made up of experts who work closely together to support customers with new projects and field issues. We value diversity, expertise, and a collaborative spirit, making us a leader in the engineering industry.
Job details
In the role as Structural and Mechanical Engineer, you will work in product design to improve the technical aspects of marine propulsion products. With detailed design and analysis. You will work with marine propulsion, mechanical design and hydraulic design for various engineering projects that ensure products with superior performance, durability, quality and serviceability. You will support our local operations and work closely with our purchasing, quality, service and production departments.
The position also includes:
Design and develop mechanical safety solutions for machines and production equipment.
Conduct risk assessments and safety analyses to identify and mitigate potential risks.
Perform calculations to ensure that design solutions are mechanically sound and safe.
Create and maintain technical documentation, including drawings and specifications.
Collaborate with suppliers and internal teams to understand and meet their needs.
Test and verify mechanical solutions to ensure compliance with current standards and regulations.
What does Samuel Ottosson, Lead Mechanical Engineer, think about life at Berg Propulsion?
"I started as a trainee at Berg straight after high school. After a break to study mechanical engineering, I came back and have since been employed in various roles within product development. I have been with the company for 16 years now. What attracted me to Berg (and still does) is the wide and varied work, as well as the feeling that we are almost like a family. The opportunity to spend time learning new things is also a big advantage.
In addition to the broad area of responsibility and proximity to production, the colleagues are something I value very highly. We have a pleasant and easy atmosphere in the team. The few disagreements that do arise, we always manage to handle well, and they are part of the work of developing products and brainstorming ideas. "
Your profile
To succeed as a Structural and Mechanical Engineer with us, we believe you are a self-driven engineer with the ability to plan and structure your own work and manage multiple tasks simultaneously. You are curious, engaged, and easily communicate with your colleagues. You have the ability to find innovative solutions to technical challenges. As a person, you are unpretentious and driven by problem-solving and development.
Master's or bachelor's degree in mechanical engineering or equivalent.
Several years of experience in mechanical design.
Proficiency in CAD tools such as SolidWorks, AutoCAD, or similar.
Experience with verification, calculations, and in-depth post-processing.
Good proficiency in English, both spoken and written.
Experience in performing risk assessments and safety analyses.
Contact and application
In this recruitment we are working with recruitment consultant Cassandra Åkerblad, 0720-708970, and Josefine Petersson, 0702-501429, at Intenso Teknikrekrytering.
Send your application through the application button. Please apply asap as applications are processed continuously.
We welcome your application!
Berg Propulsion is one of the world's leading designers and producers of Controllable Pitch Propellers. We deliver fully customized main propellers, azimuth thrusters, transverse thrusters and maneuver systems.
At Berg Propulsion, we are renowned for our cutting-edge propulsion systems and services, ensuring the highest levels of efficiency, reliability, and environmental sustainability. With a rich history dating back to 1912, we have continually evolved to deliver innovative solutions that shape the future of marine propulsion.
We stand before exciting times with a transformation in the marine sector where electrification and automation will be a key to fulfill the environmental requirements. With our vision "to make global shipping safe and sustainable" in focus we want to be a part of this journey, driving development of tomorrows solutions and contribute to a sustainable future for the industry.
