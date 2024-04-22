Mechanical Engineer
2024-04-22
We have an exciting opportunity for a consultant to join our team on a "try and hire" assignment with one of our client companies. As a consultant, you will work closely with the client to support their hire recruitment needs. If the collaboration is successful, there is potential for permanent employment with the client.
The ideal candidate should be available to start the assignment within one month and bring a wealth of consulting expertise to the role. If you're looking for a challenging opportunity to showcase your skills and potentially secure a permanent position, we encourage you to apply for this "try and hire" assignment.Assignment
Your main tasks are:
• 3D and 2D design of Electromechanical Components
• Electromechanical concept design and support feasibility studies
• Manage change requests and interact with external suppliers
• Support "Squad" and Team deliveries, internal and external relations.
Qualifications
We are looking for you who have/are:
• at least 3 years of work experience in Mechanical Design.
• Experieced in embedded systems and mechatronics.
• Experience in the design of light metal, machining and moulding tools.
• Experience with Design tools such as Catia.
• Design of Electromechanical components; Wiring and PCB.
• Experience in frequent contact with suppliers/customers.
• Experience in PLM system; SmarTeam.
• Fluent in Swedish and English, both spoken and written
Personality
To thrive in this role, we believe you are:
• Curious, driven and have a great interest in technical details.
• Great at collaborating with colleagues to solve technical issues.
• A team player but also able to work independently.
• Strong communication and presentation skills - both verbal and written
• Assertive and able to make decisions
Formalities
• Assignment period: 19 August 2024 - 19 August 2025
• Extent: 100%
• Location: Jönlöping
• Remote work: 0%
• Competence level: 3
Read more about competence level at: https://www.addilon.se/konsult/kompetensnivaer/
Application process
Addilon is our partner in this assigment. Please apply (CV and personal letter in English) via the link. We will fill the position immediately after finding the right candidate. Questions about the position are answered on weekdays 09.00-10.00, +46 10 207 43 20.
About Addilon
Recruitment and hiring of the right managers and specialists in mainly Enginnering, Sales, Purchasing and Logistics in Stockholm, Gothenburg, Mälardalen, Helsinki, Copenhagen, Oslo and Chicago.
