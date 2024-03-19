Mechanical Engineer
Take your next career step at ABB with a global team that is energizing the transformation of society and industry to achieve a more productive, sustainable future.
At ABB, we have the clear goal of driving diversity and inclusion across all dimensions: gender, LGBTQ+, abilities, ethnicity and generations. Together, we are embarking on a journey where each and every one of us, individually and collectively, welcomes and celebrates individual differences.
LV Systems is a unit of ABB that manufactures low voltage switchgear and control cabinets mainly for process industries and utilities. The products and systems are designed to distribute power, control and monitor machines, protect people and machines, and help reduce energy consumption.
Apply now to join LV Systems and take your career to new heights!
This position reports to Senior Engineering Manager
Your responsibilities
Design and develop mechanical components, systems and products, ensuring they meet quality, performance and safety standards
Collaborate with cross-functional teams to conceptualize, design and implement innovative solutions that address customer needs and market demands
Conduct feasibility studies, risk assessments and technical evaluations to inform design decisions and project feasibility
Utilize CAD software to create detailed designs, models and prototypes, and oversee the manufacturing and testing processes
Perform analyses, simulations and optimizations to enhance product performance, efficiency and reliability.
Provide technical support, troubleshooting, and expertise throughout the product lifecycle
Your background
You have a M.Sc in technical education, experience of mechanical design of low voltage switchgears and genuine technical interest
We attach great importance to your personal qualities and are looking for you to work just as well in a team as on your own
You have the ability to prioritize, structure and drive your work
Furthermore, you are a relationship-building and responsive team player who is good at communicating in speech and writing, in both Swedish and English
More about us
ABB Smart Power is a global technology leader, with products and solutions that make power supplies smart, connected and protected. Its intelligent products and solutions make power more competitive by improving the energy efficiency, productivity and reliability of almost any operation.
Recruiting Manager, Christer Åström. Union representatives - Swedish Association of Graduate Engineers: Senad Hujic, +46 730 88 30 06. Ledarna, Lenny Larsson, +46 706 32 85 47. Unionen, Johan Lundström, +46 730 77 03 66. Talent Partner, Ludvig Ahlqvist.
Please note that, to be eligible for employment at ABB AB, you will need to pass our pre-employment screening steps. This includes a reference check, a drug test, and could also include an extended background check.
We look forward to receiving your application before 2nd of April (documents submitted in PDF are appreciated). If you want to discover more about ABB, take another look at our website www.abb.com
