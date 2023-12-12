Mechanical Engineer
Why Knightec?
Product development is what we do and also what we can offer you. Your ambitions and interests lead the way, and we support you by giving you the tools necessary for succeeding in your career. Our environment is characterized by trust, transparency, and cooperation. We believe that the combination of these traits, together with the individual's technical expertise and strong motivation to help our customers progress, provide the best solutions that both you and our company can be proud of.
At Knightec, we challenge ourselves by taking on larger roles in projects by working together in teams. This starts and ends with communication, which has resulted in a better connection between our offices throughout Sweden. Depending on the role, you will be working in one of our in-house teams, in our open office space, or at the office of one of our customers. Some of our customers allow partial remote work.
Who are we looking for?
You are an engineer with a background in Mechanical construction or Product development. It's advantageous if you have experience from the defense- or packaging industry, but if you bring knowledge and experience from a different field, it is also merited.
You are a person who likes to solve technical challenges by analyzing and breaking down the problem to find the best solution together with your team. You are comfortable taking the lead and sharing your knowledge, while independently taking responsibility for your own work. Thus it's important that you have strong communication skills and the ability to build good relations based on trust and transparency. Your work should be grounded in continuous integration and delivery since we believe these are the cornerstones of engineering.
What you need to bring
• Bachelor's or Master's degree in Mechanical Engineering or equivalent fields
• 2-6 years of work experience in Mechanical construction
• Experience in one or more CAD systems, for example, Creo and/or Solidworks
• Fluent in Swedish
• Experience working in the defense industry is a plus
Knightec
We are consultants in technology, digitalization, and leadership. We work to improve people's lives through game-changing solutions. We are engineers focusing on sustainable and durable product development within edge cutting technology in both in-house projects and at customer sites. With around 900 engineers in 11 different cities across Sweden, we work with a broad client base within industries such as automotive, defense, and medtech. To be a consultant at Knightec isn't just a job; it is the way to build a career that you can be proud of! Ersättning
