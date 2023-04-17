Mechanical Design Engineer To Qrios Life Science & Engineering, Malmö/lund
About the position
Do you never stop looking for new solutions? Join QRIOS Life Science & Engineering in the role as a Mechanical Design Engineer.
At QRIOS we have curious experts in IT, Life Science, Engineering and Management.
We are a consultancy company that is strongly inspired by those who never stop looking for new solutions.
Responsibilities
You will work with different development projects as a design engineer.
Your profile
• Engineering background
• Experience in product development preferably within automotive
• Experience in 3D-CAD modellering, Creo, FMEA, APQP
• Being able to discuss highly complex problems
• Fluent in Swedish and English
About the organisation
QRIOS MINDS GO FURTHER. Are you curious about QRIOS? Dont hesitate to get in touch and will tell you more about our work and offerings. Curious people learn more. Stay QRIOS.
