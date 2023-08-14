Mechanical Design Engineer (Automotive)
2023-08-14
ALTEN IS LOOKING FOR EXPERIENCED MECHANICAL DESIGN ENGINEERS!
In our continuing effort to contribute to a world powered by sustainable energy sources, we're looking for a new colleague who's on the hunt for exciting challenges in the Automotive industry! ALTEN's Stockholm office offers a wide variety of opportunities for mechanical design engineers.
WHAT WE OFFER YOU
At ALTEN, every individual is equally valuable in building tomorrow's world today. We meet future challenges by supporting our clients' projects and enabling our people to reach their full potential. We do so by offering technological challenges, fulfilling opportunities, inspiring togetherness and the possibility to contribute to a sustainable future.
We are convinced that your development is driven by your passion. By being active in several different industries, we can offer a wide range of assignments and an opportunity to influence both the world around you and your own development. With a coaching leadership, our leaders will guide you in the right direction. We also offer personalized training opportunities through your individual training budget, which you can use in our internal ALTEN Academy or on external courses.
At ALTEN, there are numerous opportunities to join an inspiring togetherness and do what you enjoy, together with your colleagues. During our Tech Weeks you get to hear what your colleagues are working on and a chance to share your own experiences. We have several internal networks, such as ALTEN Sports and Women@ALTEN, where you are given the opportunity to get active with your colleagues or pursue issues and topics that you are passionate about.
At ALTEN, we think it's important to have a balance between work and spare time, which is why we offer three extra days off a year. We have a collective agreement and offer benefits like pension, insurances and wellness grants.
WHO WE ARE LOOKING FOR
The personal qualities that we value are the ability to solve problems with an energetic touch, someone who is genuinely interested in technology and, in that way, create confidence to build long lasting relationships with our world leading automotive manufacturer partners! We would like you to have experience from the following areas.
Experience working independently, managing development activities together with suppliers and sister groups
Represent and take part in conversations with different stakeholders (suppliers, engineers, quality managers etc.) to explain issues and present possible solutions
Design and development of products from concept to production
Development of project plans and delivery within agreed plans and timelines
Operating with a high-volume manufacturing environment
As one of our consultants, you'd be granted the ability to work with any of the following components and systems, depending on your experience and ambitions.
Powertrain
Chassis
Engines
Brakes
Fuel systems
Cooling systems
Transmission
Axles
Suspension
Batteries
Electrification & Wiring Harness
AC/air intake systems
Exhaust systems
REQUIREMENTS
Catia V5/V6, Enovia, GT-Power
Expereince with: sheet-metal, casted parts, piping, tubing
Work experience from Europe
If you've worked on any of these parts and are proficient with Catia V5, don't hesitate to apply. We are evaluating continuously for this position so send you application in today!
ABOUT ALTEN
ALTEN is one of Europe's largest consulting companies within Engineering, IT and Life Sciences with over 54,000 employees in more than 30 countries. We're a global actor with a local presence with 1400 committed colleagues in offices from Lund in the south to Skellefteå in the north. Our engineers carry out complex and highly technical projects throughout the product development chain of the most prestigious companies in sectors such as Automotive, Aerospace & Defense, Energy, Manufacturing, Public Sector and Life Sciences.
