Mechanical Design Engineer
Capgemini Engineering Sverige AB / Maskiningenjörsjobb / Stockholm Visa alla maskiningenjörsjobb i Stockholm
2026-04-27
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Capgemini Engineering Sverige AB i Stockholm
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Key Responsibilities
Lead and execute assigned technical work packages, ensuring on-time and high-quality delivery.
Apply GD&T principles, automotive technical standards, and advanced design methodologies to deliver robust and manufacturable component designs.
Support design reviews and collaborate with internal teams, suppliers, and client counterparts.
Work closely with Project Managers to ensure alignment across engineering, manufacturing, and project delivery teams.
Contribute to continuous improvement of design efficiency, product quality, and production performance.
Added Advantage
Experience in Design for Manufacturing (DFM), tolerance analysis, and assembly considerations.
Strong cross-functional collaboration skills with manufacturing, quality, and supply chain teams.
Experience delivering components optimized for vehicle performance, cost, and production efficiency.
Your profile
Bachelor's degree, Master's degree, or Engineering Diploma in Mechanical Engineering or a related discipline.
Minimum 3 years of experience in product development as a Mechanical Design Engineer.
Automotive industry experience required; Scania project experience is a strong advantage.
Technical Expertise
Proficient in CAD tools, with a strong preference for CATIA V5.
Solid experience applying GD&T on engineering drawings and interpreting manufacturing and production drawings.
Ability to plan, schedule, and deliver technical tasks while meeting project milestones and quality targets. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-05-15 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Capgemini Engineering Sverige AB
(org.nr 556542-2531)
Fleminggatan 18 (visa karta
)
112 26 STOCKHOLM Arbetsplats
Capgemini engineering Stockholm Jobbnummer
9878360