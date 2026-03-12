Mechanical Design Engineer
2026-03-12
A Snapshot of Your Day
Imagine working in a team where your expertise in fluid dynamics and thermal analysis drives innovation in product design and performance. Collaborate with specialists who use advanced computer modeling techniques to solve complex challenges in combustion CFD, aerothermal CFD and heat transfer. Dive into assessing the thermal tolerance of products, ensuring they function reliably under changing thermal conditions. Work with both solid and fluid systems, applying your analytical skills to optimize component performance and support cutting-edge engineering solutions.
How You'll Make an Impact
* Apply specialized skills in fluid dynamics using computer modeling to analyze and optimize product performance.
* Conduct thermal analysis and assess heat transfer for products exposed to varying thermal conditions.
* Evaluate the thermal tolerance of components, ensuring reliable operation in both solid and fluid systems.
* Collaborate with a team of experts to deliver innovative solutions through advanced simulation techniques.
What You Bring
* Master or PhD degree in CFD, mechanical engineering, aerospace engineering, energy or similar
* Strong background in fluid dynamics, with experience in turbulence modeling and thermal analysis for both fluid and solid systems.
* Enjoys problem solving with good analytical skills to solve complex engineering challenges
* Willingness to learn
* Ability to work collaboratively within a specialized technical team.
Previous experience with gas turbines or combustion systems is an advantage.
About the Team
Join a dedicated group of engineers in the CFD, Heat transfer and Mechanical integrity team, where specialized skills in fluid dynamics and heat transfer drive product innovation. The team leverages advanced computer modeling techniques to tackle challenges in both solid and fluid systems, ensuring products meet demanding thermal and performance requirements. Our department is highly focused on increasing fuel flexibility, including the use of gaseous and liquid fuels such as hydrogen, ammonia and biofuels. As part of our team of skilled engineers, you will play a crucial role in designing and operating combustion systems that are reliable, robust, and highly efficient.
Together, you'll collaborate on projects that push the boundaries of engineering and deliver reliable solutions for a wide range of applications.
Our Gas Services division offers Low-emission power generation through service and decarbonization. Zero or low emission power generation and all gas turbines under one roof, steam turbines and generators. Decarbonization opportunities through service offerings, modernization, and digitalization of the fleet.
We can offer you employment benefits such as: reduction of working hours, advance vacation, health care allowance and an eventual possibility to a flexible working place.
Who is Siemens Energy?
At Siemens Energy, we are more than just an energy technology company. With ~100,000 dedicated employees in more than 90 countries, we develop the energy systems of the future, ensuring that the growing energy demand of the global community is met reliably and sustainably. The technologies created in our research departments and factories drive the energy transition and provide the base for one sixth of the world's electricity generation.
Our global team is committed to making sustainable, reliable, and affordable energy a reality by pushing the boundaries of what is possible. We uphold a 150-year legacy of innovation that encourages our search for people who will support our focus on decarbonization, new technologies, and energy transformation.
Find out how you can make a difference at Siemens Energy: https://www.siemens-energy.com/employeevideo
Our Commitment to Diversity
Lucky for us, we are not all the same. Through diversity, we generate power. We run on inclusion and our combined creative energy is fueled by over 130 nationalities. Siemens Energy celebrates character - no matter what ethnic background, gender, age, religion, identity, or disability. We energize society, all of society, and we do not discriminate based on our differences.
apply via https://jobs.siemens-energy.com/en_US/jobs,
id nr 284047 no later than 2026-04-13.
Ongoing selection is applied, the role might be filled before last application date.
For questions about the role, please contact the recruiting manager Emma Moschner on emma.moschner@siemens-energy.com
