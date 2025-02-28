Mechanical Design Engineer
2025-02-28
Transport is at the core of modern society. Imagine using your expertise to shape sustainable transport and infrastructure solutions for the future? If you seek to make a difference on a global scale, working with next-gen technologies and the sharpest collaborative teams, then we could be a perfect match.
Are you ready for some new challenges? Is your passion to work with creating future transport solutions? There is now an opportunity for you to join us in the Chassis Equipment team as a Mechanical Design Engineer!
What you will do
As a Mechanical Design Engineer at Volvo Group, you'll play a key role in developing our future products. You will contribute to the development of Chassis Equipment, such as side underrun protection and air tank installation. You'll collaborate closely with engineers in our team, analysts, and other experts both locally and globally.
You will focus on designing new components and systems while also ensuring the quality and reliability of existing products.
Your future team
You'll be part of a skilled and motivated team specializing in chassis components and installation. We believe in a collaborative and supportive work environment where enthusiasm, teamwork, and trust are the keys to our team's success. Our team leads technical development, working closely with cross-functional partners from various disciplines-and we make sure to have fun along the way!
Who are you?
We're looking for a self-driven, passionate individual who thrives in a dynamic and challenging environment. To succeed in this role, you are a team player with strong communication and collaboration skills. You are also a natural leader, building relationships, expanding your network, and inspiring those around you. With a structured and analytical mindset, you prioritize tasks and manage multiple projects effectively. Additionally, you are proactive and energetic, tackling challenges with urgency and enthusiasm.
Requirements:
* Master's or bachelor's degree in mechanical engineering, with 3+ years of relevant professional experience.
* Experience in product development (automotive industry experience is preferred).
* Several years of experience in 3D modeling and PDM systems, preferably Creo and PDMLink.
Fluent in English, both spoken and written.
What's in it for you?
Working with us means working together with many other people with different technical skills and culture, meaning that you will develop your network, your skills and work globally. On top of challenging tasks and great colleagues, we offer you the chance to work in a vibrant international organization with great opportunities for personal development.
Ready for the next move?
Curious to learn more about the job?
Contact:
Mikael Hildessonmikael.hildesson@volvo.com
The last application date is the 21st of March.
We look forward to your application!
We value your data privacy and therefore do not accept applications via mail.
Who we are and what we believe in
Our focus on Inclusion, Diversity, and Equity allows each of us the opportunity to bring our full authentic self to work and thrive by providing a safe and supportive environment, free of harassment and discrimination. We are committed to removing the barriers to entry, which is why we ask that even if you feel you may not meet every qualification on the job description, please apply and let us decide.
Applying to this job offers you the opportunity to join Volvo Group. Every day, across the globe, our trucks, buses, engines, construction equipment, financial services, and solutions make modern life possible. We are almost 100,000 people empowered to shape the future landscape of efficient, safe and sustainable transport solutions. Fulfilling our mission creates countless career opportunities for talents with sharp minds and passion across the group's leading brands and entities.
Group Trucks Technology are seeking talents to help design sustainable transportation solutions for the future. As part of our team, you'll help us by engineering exciting next-gen technologies and contribute to projects that determine new, sustainable solutions. Bring your love of developing systems, working collaboratively, and your advanced skills to a place where you can make an impact. Join our design shift that leaves society in good shape for the next generation. Ersättning
