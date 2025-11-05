Mechanical Design Engineer - Dog Transportation
Bring your Life
Want to join a dynamic team creating products that make it easy to bring what you care about - securely and in style - while living an active life? If you're a team player who thrives in a sustainability-driven environment and wants to shape products that inspire an active lifestyle, this could be the perfect opportunity for you!
You'll be part of an innovative and growing product category within dog transportation in car, with several exciting launches ahead - including new double crates and accessories designed to make life on the move even smoother for pet owners.
What you'll do at Thule
As a Mechanical Design Engineer - Dog Transportation, you will be part of our committed engineering team developing technical solutions for our dog transportation products - including crates and related accessories for cars. Together, we take ideas from concept to finished product through a structured and collaborative development process.
In this role, you will design and develop components in CAD, creating high-quality technical specifications and collaborating closely with cross-functional teams - including project managers, simulation engineers, and prototype specialists - to solve technical challenges and ensure that every detail meets the high standards and requirements of the automotive industry. You will also take an active role in ordering and evaluating prototypes, analyzing test results, and using simulations to verify the strength and performance of your designs.
In addition, you will document technical aspects, manage design risks, and contribute to best practices. Leading and supporting design reviews will be an essential part of your role, ensuring that our products meet the highest standards of innovation, quality, and sustainability.
What you bring
To succeed in this role, you have an academic degree in Mechanical Engineering or a similar field, along with documented experience in mechanical design engineering.
You have worked with different materials and understand how to optimize them for functionality, strength, and safety. You are fluent in English, and knowledge of Swedish is considered an advantage.
As the role includes practical elements, we believe you thrive in hands-on product development environments. You're self-driven, structured, and able to prioritize multiple projects and tasks effectively.
Why you should join Thule
At Thule, we believe in strong teamwork - both within your own team and across departments. We strive to be an open and curious organization where knowledge is shared and inspiration flows freely.
Above all, we are looking for a curious and open-minded team player who enjoys problem-solving and wants to contribute to meaningful progress. At Thule, we welcome diverse perspectives and backgrounds, because we believe they make us stronger, more innovative, and more connected to the people who use our products every day.
Hiring Process
Apply by submitting your application and resumé through "Apply for position" on our Thule Career Site. The application deadline is November 23, 2025.
Please make sure to not wait to show your interest until the last application date as interviews are held continuously during the process, and the position might be filled before the last application date. Please also note that we do not accept applications by e-mail.
If you have any questions about the role, feel free to contact our Talent Acquisition Partner, Oscar Persson, at Oscar.persson@thule.com
We look forward to hearing from you!
About Thule Group
Thule is a global sports and outdoor company. We offer high-quality products with smart features and a sustainable design that make it easy for people across the globe to live an active life. Under the motto Bring your life - and with a focus on consumer-driven innovation and long-term sustainability - we develop, manufacture and market products within the product categories Sport & Cargo Carriers (roof racks, roof boxes and carriers for transporting cycling, water and winter sports equipment, and rooftop tents mounted on a car), Active with Kids & Dogs (car seats, strollers, bike trailers, child bike seats and dog transport), RV Products (awnings, bike carriers and tents for RVs and caravans) and Bags & Mounts (backpacks, luggage and performance mounts).
