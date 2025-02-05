Mechanical Construction Manager
Winthrop Technologies Sweden AB / Logistikjobb / Sandviken Visa alla logistikjobb i Sandviken
2025-02-05
, Ovanåker
, Gävle
, Hofors
, Ockelbo
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Winthrop Technologies Sweden AB i Sandviken
, Malmö
eller i hela Sverige
Winthrop Technologies is a dedicated data centre delivery partner providing turnkey solutions to our clients, headquartered in Dublin and delivering throughout Europe.
Winthrop specialises in providing turnkey data centre solutions, providing services from design, through to construction across the full range of civil, structural, architectural, mechanical and electrical services as well as commissioning.
Winthrop has grown to become the leading and most trusted company in our sector and is the only dedicated Data Centre delivery partner in Europe.
We are currently constructing multiple turnkey data centre projects in 7 different European countries, equating to over 430 MW of IT load in flight.
We are pleased to announce that we have a vacancy for a Mechanical Construction Manager to join our on-site team in Sandviken, Sweden.
Mechanical Construction Manager
Reporting to: Project Manager
Responsibilities:
Manage relevant client communications
Prepare method statements and risk assessments for construction activities and complete all HVAC deliverables within project and safety criteria
Communicate with project team to sequence installation of pipework to meet scheduled dates
Assess and manage the project commercially to validate the project on handover from estimating, and proceed through to full technical procurement of all equipment, specialist sub-contractors and suppliers
Assist with documenting and costing of changes to the work scopes and preparation of the monthly valuations and final account
Management of Project Schedule two weeks look ahead in conjunction with the Project Team
Ensure the labour requirements are met and maintained as per project program requirements
Ensure that all matters of compliance and governance are identified and adhered to, including:
Health & Safety issues on site and ensuring that all Sub Contractors are working in a safe manner.
Review ways of working and where possible implement changes to improve safety.
Ensure housekeeping is kept to a high standard by all Sub Contactors.
Skills, qualification & experience:
Relevant Mechanical Qualification essential eg. B. Eng Degree, City & Guilds Certificate, HNC / BTEC or NVQ
5 years of previous experience in a similar role, within a Mechanical and Electrical contracting environment is essential
Data Center experience is advantageous
Excellent organizational, communication and time management skills
Proficiency in the use of MS Word & Excel is required Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-03-07
E-post: cmorgan@winthrop.ie Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "Mechanical Construction Mgr". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Winthrop Technologies Sweden AB
(org.nr 559212-8176), http://winthrop.ie
Skeppsbron 7 (visa karta
)
811 91 SANDVIKEN Arbetsplats
Winthrop Engineering & Contracting AB Kontakt
Ciaran Morgan cmorgan@winthrop.ie Jobbnummer
9147883