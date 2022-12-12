Mechanic
Candela Technology AB / Maskinreparatörsjobb / Sollentuna Visa alla maskinreparatörsjobb i Sollentuna
2022-12-12
, Upplands Väsby
, Järfälla
, Danderyd
, Upplands-Bro
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Candela Technology AB i Sollentuna
, Stockholm
eller i hela Sverige
Here at Candela we strive to re-think efficiency in marine transportation to radically push the performance boundaries of electric boats and ships.
After launching Candela C-7, Europe's currently best-selling electric boat, we launched Candela C-8 in August 2021, the first electric boat intended for high volume production. We are also venturing into public transport with the revolutionary foiling P-12 ferry, built for the city of Stockholm.
Core responsibilities:
Work in the mechanical workshop with pre-assembly of in-house designed mechanic components.
Work in the boats with installation of mechanic components.
Become an expert in the complete mechanic system belonging to the most advanced serial produced leisure boats today containing in-house designed.
Preassembly and mounting the foil system of the boat.
Repairing and solving the issues of the mechanic system of the boat.
Drive continuous improvement activities in quality, cycle times, cost reduction and process improvement.
Who are you:
You have strong problem-solving skills and the ability to stay thorough and focused by being organized and well structured. Most importantly, you think the products we are developing and producing are cool.
To be successful in the role you need to:
You have experience and knowledge in working with a wide range of mechanic systems
You have at least a strong interest in mechanic system
It is a bonus if you have:
Experience of working in the boating industry.
Join a stellar team:
Here at Candela, we take great pride in building engagement within our teams. Our internal motto is "with a revolutionary spirit and kindness", which translates into an open and honest work environment.
We are an international team of 90 people in the production, who all come together to create the next generation of boats.
Start date: As soon as possible or flexible
Scope: Full-time
Location: Rotebro or Gåshaga. You need to be prepared to work from both facilities.
Form of employment: Permanent employment, 6 months trial period
Application: The selection and interview process are ongoing, so send your application in English shortly. Kindly note that we cannot process applications sent via email.
We welcome the opportunity to meet you! Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-01-11 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Candela Technology AB
(org.nr 556985-3285), https://candela.com/
Rotevägen 2 (visa karta
)
192 78 SOLLENTUNA Arbetsplats
Rotebro Jobbnummer
7251219